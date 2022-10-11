Apple to Offer Veterans Day Apple Watch Activity Challenge

Apple will offer its next Apple Watch Activity Challenge on Friday, November 11, to honor the upcoming Veterans Day holiday in the United States.

Apple Watch owners can earn the Veterans Day award by doing any workout for 11 minutes or more on November 11.

Earn this special award on November 11 by doing any workout for 11 minutes or more. Record your time with the Workout app or any app that adds workouts to Health.

Like all Activity Challenges, the 2022 Veterans Day challenge will be accompanied by an award that can be viewed in the Fitness app and a series of animated stickers that can be used in the Messages app.



Apple provides a Veterans Day Activity Challenge annually, and the challenge is often accompanied by other Veterans Day-themed content in the App Store, Apple TV app, Books app, and more.