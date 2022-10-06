iPhone 14 Plus Launches in Over 20 Additional Countries on October 14

Following the launch of the iPhone 14 Plus in the U.S. and over 40 other countries this Friday, availability will expand to other countries later this month.



Apple today announced that the iPhone 14 Plus will be available in Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and 20 other countries and regions starting Friday, October 14, followed by Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico starting Friday, October 28.

Key new features of the iPhone 14 Plus include car crash detection, upcoming support for emergency texting via satellite in the U.S. and Canada, longer battery life, improved cameras, and a more repairable design with a removable back glass panel. The device is powered by the same A15 Bionic chip with a five-core GPU as in the iPhone 13 Pro.

Compared to the 6.1-inch iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Plus has a larger 6.7-inch display, weighs more, and gets longer battery life. iPhone 14 Plus pricing starts at $899 in the United States, compared to $799 for the iPhone 14. The first iPhone 14 Plus reviews were published earlier today, offering a closer look at the device.