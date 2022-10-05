5 Things to Know About the iPhone 14 Plus

by

The iPhone 14 Plus is Apple's latest entry-level iPhone alongside the standard ‌iPhone 14‌, featuring a larger display, improved cameras, performance, and more. Announced last month, the ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus officially begins arriving to customers on Friday, October 7.

iphone 14 iphone 14 plus in hand feature
Ahead of when the new ‌iPhone‌ is expected to begin arriving to customers, we wanted to highlight some possibly lesser-known facts and tidbits about the ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus. A comprehensive look at the ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus can be found in our roundup.

Longer Battery Life

iphone 14 lineup
The ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus is the first entry-level ‌iPhone‌ with a larger 6.7-inch display, which has historically been reserved for only the highest-end ‌iPhone‌ models. With a display that lacks Pro features such as ProMotion and more internal space allocated to the battery, the ‌‌iPhone 14‌‌ Plus features the longest battery life of any non-Pro ‌iPhone‌.

According to Apple, users can expect up to 26 hours of video playback on the ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus and up to 100 hours of audio playback. Like all ‌iPhone 14‌ models, the ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus features support for MagSafe, which can charge the device up to 50% in capacity in 30 minutes.

Same Cameras as the iPhone 14

iphone 14 cameras
The ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus share the same camera features and specifications, meaning customers choosing between the two devices do not need to consider which one is capable of better photography.

Both models feature a 12-megapixel Main camera with a ƒ/1.5 aperture and sensor‑shift optical image stabilization. The 12-megapixel Ultra Wide camera on both models has a 120-degree field of view, a ƒ/2.4 aperture, and a 13mm lens. The ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus also feature a True Tone flash, support for Deep Fusion, Smart HDR, the Photonic Engine, and an all-new selfie camera with autofocus.

Powered By the A15 Bionic

iphone 14 a15 gaming
The ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus are powered by the A15 Bionic chip from the iPhone 13 Pro last year. There are two variations of the A15 Bionic chip: one with a 4-core GPU and another with a 5-core GPU. The 5-core GPU chip was reserved for just the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max last year, while the lower-end models featured a 4-core GPU.

With the chip from last year's ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌, Apple says the ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus offer powerful performance for apps, games, and AR experiences. All models of the ‌iPhone 14‌, including the iPhone 14 Pro, also include updated internal designs to better manage heat.

Super Retina XDR Display

iphone 14 camera
The ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus features a 6.7-inch display, the same display size as the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max. The Super Retina XDR display in the ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus features 458 pixels-per-inch (ppi), can reach up to 1200 nits of peak brightness for HDR content, has a 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio, True Tone, and support for Wide color.

Durability

iphone 14 array
The ‌iPhone 14‌, ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus, ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌, and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max are all protected by Ceramic Shield on the front glass. Ceramic Shield was announced with the iPhone 12 and introduced nano-crystals into the display glass, offering improved protection against drops and stretches. All ‌iPhone 14‌ models are also IP68 rated, which means they can withstand an underwater depth of 6 meters for up to 30 minutes.

Related Roundup: iPhone 14
Buyer's Guide: iPhone 14 (Buy Now)
Related Forum: iPhone

Popular Stories

USB C Over Lightning Feature

EU Passes Law to Switch iPhone to USB-C by End of 2024

Tuesday October 4, 2022 3:30 am PDT by
The European Parliament today voted overwhelmingly in favor of enforcing USB-C as a common charging port across a wide range of consumer electronic devices, including the iPhone and AirPods, by the end of 2024. The proposal, known as a directive, forces all consumer electronics manufacturers who sell their products in Europe to ensure that a wide range of devices feature a USB-C port. This...
Read Full Article339 comments
General iOS 16 Feature Yellow

10 New iOS 16 Features Coming Later This Year

Monday October 3, 2022 2:41 pm PDT by
iOS 16 was released to the public three weeks ago with a customizable Lock Screen, the ability to edit iMessages, improvements to Focus modes, and much more. And in the coming months, iPhone and iPad users have even more new features to look forward to. We've rounded up 10 new features coming to the iPhone and iPad later this year, according to Apple. Many of the features are part of iOS...
Read Full Article89 comments
ipad pro m1 feature

Gurman: Apple Event This October Remains Unlikely, No Touch ID for iPhone 15

Sunday October 2, 2022 6:41 am PDT by
Apple is developing new iPad Pro, Mac, and Apple TV models, and at least some of these products will be released in October, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. However, Gurman continues to believe that Apple is unlikely to hold an event this month. In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Gurman said "the big iPhone 14 unveiling last month was probably it for Apple in 2022 in...
Read Full Article189 comments
iOS 16

Apple Preparing iOS 16.0.3 With More Bug Fixes Following iPhone 14 Launch

Monday October 3, 2022 7:53 am PDT by
iOS 16.0.2 was released last month with several bug fixes for iPhone 14 issues, excessive copy and paste permission prompts, and more. Now, evidence suggests that Apple is planning to release iOS 16.0.3 with additional bug fixes. Evidence of an upcoming iOS 16.0.3 software update has shown up in MacRumors analytics logs, which have been a reliable indicator in the past. There are several...
Read Full Article105 comments
Apple SIM Card

Apple SIM No Longer Available for Activating New Cellular Data Plans on iPads

Sunday October 2, 2022 8:04 am PDT by
As of October 1, Apple SIM is no longer available for activating new cellular data plans on supported iPad models, according to an Apple support document. Introduced in 2014, the Apple SIM was designed to allow iPad users to activate cellular data plans from multiple carriers around the world. Initially, the Apple SIM was a physical nano-SIM card, but it was embedded inside later iPad Pro...
Read Full Article63 comments
maxresdefault

Video: AirPods Pro 2 vs. Bose QuietComfort II

Monday October 3, 2022 12:50 pm PDT by
Apple on September 23 officially launched the second-generation version of the AirPods Pro, introducing updated Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive Transparency, improved sound, and more. Right around the same time, Bose introduced new QuietComfort II earbuds with many similar features, so we thought we'd compare the two to see which has the edge. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for ...
Read Full Article87 comments
General YouTube Feature 1

You May Soon Need to Be a YouTube Premium Subscriber to Watch 4K Videos

Monday October 3, 2022 4:29 am PDT by
YouTube may make watching videos in 4K quality on the platform exclusive to only YouTube Premium subscribers, according to screenshots posted by users on Twitter and Reddit. On Reddit (1,2) and Twitter, some users have started to recently notice that on iOS, and presumably across other platforms also, YouTube is now saying that in order to watch videos in 4K, the user must be a paying...
Read Full Article272 comments
dynamic island alan dye

Apple Executives Talk About iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island in New Interview

Sunday October 2, 2022 10:48 am PDT by
In a new interview, Apple's senior vice president of software engineering, Craig Federighi, and Apple's vice president of human interface design, Alan Dye, sat down to discuss the thinking behind the iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island and how it was developed. During the interview with the Japanese magazine Axis, Federighi, who oversees the development of iOS, said Dynamic Island represents the...
Read Full Article184 comments