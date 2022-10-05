5 Things to Know About the iPhone 14 Plus

The iPhone 14 Plus is Apple's latest entry-level iPhone alongside the standard ‌iPhone 14‌, featuring a larger display, improved cameras, performance, and more. Announced last month, the ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus officially begins arriving to customers on Friday, October 7.



Ahead of when the new ‌iPhone‌ is expected to begin arriving to customers, we wanted to highlight some possibly lesser-known facts and tidbits about the ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus. A comprehensive look at the ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus can be found in our roundup.



Longer Battery Life



The ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus is the first entry-level ‌iPhone‌ with a larger 6.7-inch display, which has historically been reserved for only the highest-end ‌iPhone‌ models. With a display that lacks Pro features such as ProMotion and more internal space allocated to the battery, the ‌‌iPhone 14‌‌ Plus features the longest battery life of any non-Pro ‌iPhone‌.

According to Apple, users can expect up to 26 hours of video playback on the ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus and up to 100 hours of audio playback. Like all ‌iPhone 14‌ models, the ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus features support for MagSafe, which can charge the device up to 50% in capacity in 30 minutes.



Same Cameras as the iPhone 14



The ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus share the same camera features and specifications, meaning customers choosing between the two devices do not need to consider which one is capable of better photography.

Both models feature a 12-megapixel Main camera with a ƒ/1.5 aperture and sensor‑shift optical image stabilization. The 12-megapixel Ultra Wide camera on both models has a 120-degree field of view, a ƒ/2.4 aperture, and a 13mm lens. The ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus also feature a True Tone flash, support for Deep Fusion, Smart HDR, the Photonic Engine, and an all-new selfie camera with autofocus.



Powered By the A15 Bionic



The ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus are powered by the A15 Bionic chip from the iPhone 13 Pro last year. There are two variations of the A15 Bionic chip: one with a 4-core GPU and another with a 5-core GPU. The 5-core GPU chip was reserved for just the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max last year, while the lower-end models featured a 4-core GPU.

With the chip from last year's ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌, Apple says the ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus offer powerful performance for apps, games, and AR experiences. All models of the ‌iPhone 14‌, including the iPhone 14 Pro, also include updated internal designs to better manage heat.



Super Retina XDR Display



The ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus features a 6.7-inch display, the same display size as the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max. The Super Retina XDR display in the ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus features 458 pixels-per-inch (ppi), can reach up to 1200 nits of peak brightness for HDR content, has a 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio, True Tone, and support for Wide color.



Durability



The ‌iPhone 14‌, ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus, ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌, and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max are all protected by Ceramic Shield on the front glass. Ceramic Shield was announced with the iPhone 12 and introduced nano-crystals into the display glass, offering improved protection against drops and stretches. All ‌iPhone 14‌ models are also IP68 rated, which means they can withstand an underwater depth of 6 meters for up to 30 minutes.