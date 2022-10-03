Video: AirPods Pro 2 vs. Bose QuietComfort II

by

Apple on September 23 officially launched the second-generation version of the AirPods Pro, introducing updated Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive Transparency, improved sound, and more. Right around the same time, Bose introduced new QuietComfort II earbuds with many similar features, so we thought we'd compare the two to see which has the edge.

Both the QuietComfort II and the ‌AirPods Pro‌ feature in-ear designs with silicone tips, but the QuietComfort II earbuds have a short, thick body rather than a rounded body with a stem like the ‌AirPods Pro‌.

The ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 have an excellent fit so it's hard for the QuietComfort II to compete, but they do not move around in the ear and feel secure. Fit will mostly come down to personal preference, of course, but we found the ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 to fit better, making them more comfortable to wear.

Sound quality for the QuietComfort II earbuds is neutral out of the box, but there is an EQ app that can be used to tailor the sound, something not available on the ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2. The app also allows for pairing with multiple devices (already available with the AirPods), and it allows for customization of the ANC feature.

As for Active Noise Cancellation, the ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 win out. ANC on the QuietComfort II earbuds is okay, but it's not as good as the ‌AirPods Pro‌ ANC. Apple also does Transparency better, especially with the new Adaptive Transparency that can cut down on loud sounds like sirens without muting all background noise.

The QuietComfort II earbuds come with a charging case, but it's notably larger than the MagSafe charging case that comes with the ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2. The earbuds themselves last for about six hours, the same as the ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2, but the charging case adds just 18 hours of battery, while the ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 charging case adds up to 24 hours of additional battery life for a total of 30 hours vs. 24 for the QuietComfort II.

Apple sells the ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 for $250, while the QuietComfort II from Bose are priced at $299, so they're in the same general price bracket. One major upside to the QuietComfort II - they come in black. Apple is still only selling its ‌AirPods Pro‌ in white, with no black option available for those who would prefer a sleeker color.

Make sure to watch the full video up above for a side-by-side comparison of the ‌AirPods Pro‌ and QuietComfort II, and let us know what you think in the comments.

Top Rated Comments

ramallite Avatar
ramallite
24 minutes ago at 01:06 pm
I've asked this before and don't remember receiving a reply: Why do reviews like this continue to state that there is no EQ available for the AirPods? There is no dedicated EQ app, but both the Music settings on iPhone and the Music app in MacOS have equalizer menus (the latter is quite tunable too).... What am I missing?

Attachment Image

Attachment Image
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
HarryPot Avatar
HarryPot
23 minutes ago at 01:08 pm
I remember when Bose was the absolute best in noise cancellation.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Tagbert Avatar
Tagbert
22 minutes ago at 01:09 pm

I've asked this before and don't remember receiving a reply: Why do reviews like this continue to state that there is no EQ available for the AirPods? There is no dedicated EQ app, but both the Music settings on iPhone and the Music app in MacOS have equalizer menus (the latter is quite tunable too).... What am I missing?
It might be more useful if it was a system-wide setting not buried in one app. Music is not the only app and medium for listening.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MauiPa Avatar
MauiPa
7 minutes ago at 01:24 pm
Just a point. when Apple anything is a bit more expensive: authors often say "Airipods are more expensive, but are you getting your money's worth?" When other products are 20% more expensive than apple and offer less battery life: "so they're in the same general price bracket". The gifts that keep on giving!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
WilliamG Avatar
WilliamG
18 minutes ago at 01:13 pm
This review is hilarious. The ANC and sound quality on the Bose is so far ahead of the AirPods Pro 2 it's not even close. The ANC on the QCII earbuds is better than on my Sony XM5, which is pretty much staggering for in-ear buds. I also had my wife compare the AirPods Pro 2 to the Bose QCII earbuds and she couldn't believe the difference, either.

Anyway, if you want the best sound quality/ANC, you go with the Bose. If you want the seamless transition between different devices/smaller case/wireless charging, you go with AirPods Pro 2. For me, ANC + sound quality (bass is miles ahead of Apple's) trumps all, so Bose it is. The AirPods Pro 2 got sent back.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
