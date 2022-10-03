Video: AirPods Pro 2 vs. Bose QuietComfort II

Apple on September 23 officially launched the second-generation version of the AirPods Pro, introducing updated Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive Transparency, improved sound, and more. Right around the same time, Bose introduced new QuietComfort II earbuds with many similar features, so we thought we'd compare the two to see which has the edge.

Both the QuietComfort II and the ‌AirPods Pro‌ feature in-ear designs with silicone tips, but the QuietComfort II earbuds have a short, thick body rather than a rounded body with a stem like the ‌AirPods Pro‌.

The ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 have an excellent fit so it's hard for the QuietComfort II to compete, but they do not move around in the ear and feel secure. Fit will mostly come down to personal preference, of course, but we found the ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 to fit better, making them more comfortable to wear.

Sound quality for the QuietComfort II earbuds is neutral out of the box, but there is an EQ app that can be used to tailor the sound, something not available on the ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2. The app also allows for pairing with multiple devices (already available with the AirPods), and it allows for customization of the ANC feature.

As for Active Noise Cancellation, the ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 win out. ANC on the QuietComfort II earbuds is okay, but it's not as good as the ‌AirPods Pro‌ ANC. Apple also does Transparency better, especially with the new Adaptive Transparency that can cut down on loud sounds like sirens without muting all background noise.

The QuietComfort II earbuds come with a charging case, but it's notably larger than the MagSafe charging case that comes with the ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2. The earbuds themselves last for about six hours, the same as the ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2, but the charging case adds just 18 hours of battery, while the ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 charging case adds up to 24 hours of additional battery life for a total of 30 hours vs. 24 for the QuietComfort II.

Apple sells the ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 for $250, while the QuietComfort II from Bose are priced at $299, so they're in the same general price bracket. One major upside to the QuietComfort II - they come in black. Apple is still only selling its ‌AirPods Pro‌ in white, with no black option available for those who would prefer a sleeker color.

Make sure to watch the full video up above for a side-by-side comparison of the ‌AirPods Pro‌ and QuietComfort II, and let us know what you think in the comments.