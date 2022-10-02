Apple SIM No Longer Available for Activating New Cellular Data Plans on iPads

As of October 1, Apple SIM is no longer available for activating new cellular data plans on supported iPad models, according to an Apple support document.



Introduced in 2014, the Apple SIM was designed to allow iPad users to activate cellular data plans from multiple carriers around the world. Initially, the Apple SIM was a physical nano-SIM card, but it was embedded inside later iPad Pro models. Apple SIM was similar to modern eSIM technology, but with more limited carrier support.

A physical Apple SIM card was included with the following cellular iPad models:

iPad Air 2

iPad mini 3

iPad mini 4

First-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro

iPad 5

iPad 6

An embedded Apple SIM was included with the following cellular iPad models:

9.7-inch iPad Pro

10.5-inch iPad Pro

Second-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro

All of the iPad models listed above still have a physical SIM card tray. Apple's support document advises customers to contact their carrier for details on how to activate a cellular data plan on these iPad models going forward.

All models of the iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad mini, and iPad released since October 2018 support standard eSIM technology without the need for an Apple SIM.

