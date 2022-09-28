Logitech Launches New 'Designed for Mac' Mice and Keyboards

Logitech today announced the launch of several new mice and keyboards that have been developed for use with Apple's Macs, including Logitech's first mechanical keyboard that has been optimized for the Mac.



The MX Mechanical Mini for Mac Keyboard has a keyboard layout designed for Macs, with tools to customize shortcuts with Logi Options+. The keyboard uses Tactile Quiet low-profile switches for a quiet typing experience, and the keys are backlit. It comes in Space Gray or Pale Gray, and it can connect to three Apple devices with the Easy Switch feature.

Logitech is also making the K380 Multi-Device Keyboard for Mac available in a new blueberry color that joins existing colors like white, black, and rose. The K380 is designed to be space-saving for use wherever you are, and it is able to work with Macs, iPads, and iPhones.



As for mice, Logitech is debuting the MX Master 3S for Mac and the Lift for Mac. The MX Master 3S has a MagSpeed Electromagnetic wheel that can scroll through 1,000 lines per second, and it has an adjustable DPI that can be set between 1,000 and 8,000 for precise work on high-resolution displays. Available in Space Gray or Pale Gray, the mouse uses Quiet Clicks, and like all of Logitech's new products, it is able to connect to three devices at once.



The Lift for Mac Mouse is an ergonomic mouse that is meant to place the hand in a natural handshake position at a 57 degree angle. Logitech says that this design puts less pressure on the wrist during the day, and keeps the arm and upper body in a more natural position. The mouse is ideal for people with small to medium-sized hands.



Logitech's new products are available from the Logitech website. The MX Mechanical Mini for Mac is priced at $150, the K380 in Blueberry is priced at $40, the MX Master 3S for Mac is priced at $100, and the Lift for Mac is priced at $70.