Deals: Get Up to $149 Off Apple's 24-Inch iMac Thanks to Record Low Prices on Amazon

Amazon today has a collection of sales on Apple's 2021 M1 iMac lineup, including a match of the all-time low price on the 8-core GPU/256GB SSD model. As of writing, only Amazon is offering these deals.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The focus of the discounts this time around is on the 8-core GPU/256GB SSD 24-inch iMac, available for $1,349.99 in four colors, down from $1,499.00. You'll need to add the iMac to your cart and head to checkout to see the deal price.

If you're looking for an entry-level model on sale, Amazon is offering the 7-core GPU/256GB 24-inch iMac for $1,199.00, down from $1,299.00. This one is only available in Blue and stock is dwindling fast on the model.

