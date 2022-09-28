Apple Seeds New Public Betas of iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16.1 With Stage Manager for Older iPad Pro Models

Apple today seeded the third beta of an upcoming iOS 16.1 update to public beta testers, with the beta coming one week after Apple seeded the second public beta. Apple has also seeded a new public beta of iPadOS 16.1.



Public beta testers who have signed up for Apple's free beta testing program can download the ‌iOS 16.1 or iPadOS 16.1‌ betas over the air after installing the proper certificate from the Public Beta website.

With the latest iPadOS 16.1 beta, Apple has expanded Stage Manager to the 2018 and 2020 iPad Pro models, no longer limiting it to the M1 ‌iPad Pro‌ and the ‌M1‌ iPad Air. Stage Manager is a new way of multitasking on the iPad, allowing for four apps to be open at once with resizable windows. With the expansion of Stage Manager, Apple removed the feature that allows it to work with external displays. The functionality will return in a later beta and this option will remain limited to the ‌M1‌ iPads.

Apple says that iOS 16.1 will introduce Live Activities, an interactive notification feature designed to let you keep an eye on things happening in real time. Live Activities will be available on the Lock Screen and Dynamic Island, but you won't see them in the beta because developers are still working on implementing support.

The update includes a Clean Energy Charging feature in the United States that causes the iPhone to selectively charge at times when lower carbon emission electricity is available, plus it lays the groundwork for Matter, a smart home standard that Apple plans to begin supporting this fall.

The second developer beta of iOS 16.1 tweaked the design of the battery status bar icon, adding a visual indication of charge level. It also changed the battery font, updated the Lock Screen charging indicator, and fixed a copy and paste bug.

Other new features in iOS 16.1 include a deletable Wallet app, changes to the Lock Screen customizing interface, and more, with details available in our iOS 16.1 feature guide.

