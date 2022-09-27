Apple Updates iPad Mini 6 Battery Replacement Policy to Substitute Battery Only, Not Entire Device

Apple is rolling out a new policy for the sixth-generation iPad mini that will allow customers to get their batteries replaced without being given a replacement device.



Currently, if an iPad customer wants to get their battery replaced, Apple Stores, authorized service providers, and repair centers will give those customers a replacement device instead of simply swapping out the battery in their original ‌iPad‌. Starting today for repair centers, ‌iPad mini‌ 6 customers, if eligible, will be able to get only their battery replaced without needing to be given a whole unit replacement (WUR).

The new policy is only being applied to the sixth-generation ‌iPad mini‌, but other iPads may follow in the coming weeks and months. Depending on individual circumstances, the new policy could disadvantage some customers. Previously, customers would get a replacement device for battery repairs, so any dents, cracks, or scuffs would be taken care of.

The new policy means that ‌iPad mini‌ 6 owners will only have the battery replaced, leaving any other minor defects or damage to their device untouched. The new policy, as of now, is only being implemented at repair centers worldwide and not at Apple Stores or authorized service providers.