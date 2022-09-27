Apple Watch Ultra Stands Up to Major Abuse in Latest Durability Test

Inspired by "the most extreme activities," the Apple Watch Ultra features a rugged design with a titanium case and a flat display with a sapphire crystal cover. Apple says the watch is built to help users "push their boundaries with adventure, endurance, and exploration."

In his latest YouTube video , Sam Kohl assessed the Apple Watch Ultra's durability by subjecting the watch to some major abuse, as part of an unscientific but entertaining test. Kohl dragged the Apple Watch through some rocks on the ground, smashed it against hard objects like a concrete wall and metal pole over 50 times, and more. In the end, the titanium case was quite scuffed, but the sapphire crystal cover was still in tact.

Durability tests on YouTube are often quite silly, but it is still impressive that the Apple Watch Ultra held up to this much intentional mishandling.

Apple Watch Ultra launched last Friday. In addition to having a rugged design, the high-end watch features improved water resistance up to a depth of 100 meters, a customizable bright orange "Action" button, up to 60 hours of battery life with an upcoming low power setting, a Night mode, an 86-decibel siren for emergencies, and more.

If these durability tests are your sort of thing, the Apple Watch Ultra was smashed with a sledgehammer in another recent video.