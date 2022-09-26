In-Person E3 Gaming Expo to Be Held in June 2023, Will Apple Follow With WWDC?

by

The popular E3 Gaming Expo is set to be held in person for the first time in three years, with the Entertainment Software Association today announcing the dates. E3 will take place from June 13 to June 16 at the Los Angeles Convention Center, and the return of one major in-person event suggests that we could also see other in-person 2023 events, including Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference.

wwdc live stream
WWDC 2020 and WWDC 2021 were both digital-only events because of the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing travel restrictions. WWDC 2022 was also hosted online, but there was an in-person viewing event for select developers and members of the media.

WWDC 2023 could see a full return to the in-person WWDC format from 2019 and before, and Apple has already signaled that it is ready to return to in-person events as restrictions have eased. The September "Far Out" event was hosted in the Steve Jobs Theater, and while it was pre-recorded, there was a full media audience in attendance.

Prior to 2020, the Worldwide Developers Conference was an in-person event hosted at the San Jose Convention Center. Approximately 5,000 developers were invited to attend, with Apple using a lottery system to choose attendees because of demand. Apple charged $1,500 for tickets for WWDC.

The online format used in 2020 and 2021 was entirely free and it was open to all developers around the world. Apple's online WWDC has worked well for providing access to sessions and labs to a greater number of developers, so exactly what next year's event will look like remains to be seen.

It is likely that Apple will host some kind of in-person WWDC event, but we could continue to see a more robust online component that provides vital resources to all developers, even those who may be unable to attend in person.

Apple won't announce WWDC 2023 plans until next year. WWDC 2022 was announced in late May, but Apple could make an earlier announcement in 2023 if there's an in-person component to allow developers time to purchase tickets and travel accommodations.

WWDC is often held during the first week of June, so we could see next year's event held from June 5 to June 9 if Apple once again opts for an early June timeframe.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Tag: WWDC
Related Forum: Apple, Inc and Tech Industry

Top Rated Comments

Think|Different Avatar
Think|Different
25 minutes ago at 12:05 pm
Apple will do what they need to do and it will not be based off anyone else's move.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macduke Avatar
macduke
2 minutes ago at 12:28 pm
Don’t you know that all future conferences will be a hosted in the Appleverse?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Realityck Avatar
Realityck
35 minutes ago at 11:56 am
It would be great if this happens, allowing attendance to WWDC. Another key event to see if they allow in person is the IFA Berlin Electronics event, its the go to show for consumer electronics announcements then Las Vegas CES.

IFA Berlin - Consumer Electronics Fair - September 01-05, 2023
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

AirPods Max 2022 Colors

Ten Things AirPods Pro 2 Tell Us About AirPods Max 2

Saturday September 24, 2022 1:00 am PDT by
Upon the release of the second-generation AirPods Pro, the AirPods Max became the oldest current-generation AirPods product still in Apple's lineup. Introducing several new features like Adaptive Transparency and the H2 chip, the second-generation AirPods Pro may provide some of the best indications yet of what to expect from the second-generation AirPods Max. Almost two years later, rumors...
Read Full Article143 comments
apple watch series 7 aluminum colors yellowbg

Don't Want the Apple Watch Ultra or Series 8? Amazon Has Record Low Prices on Series 7 Models This Week

Friday September 23, 2022 6:56 am PDT by
The Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra are now available to purchase, but if you aren't interested in these updates you can save a lot of money on Series 7 models right now on Amazon. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. The best deals are on cellular...
Read Full Article27 comments
iOS 16

Apple Releases iOS 16.0.2 With Bug Fixes for iPhone 14 Pro Camera Vibration, Copy/Paste Issue and More

Thursday September 22, 2022 1:04 pm PDT by
Apple today released iOS 16.0.2, addressing a number of bugs that iPhone 14 owners have been experiencing since the new devices launched. iOS 16.0.2 comes two weeks after the launch of iOS 16, and it follows iOS 16.0.1, an update made available to iPhone 14 owners on launch day. The update is available for all iPhones that are capable of running iOS 16. The iOS 16.0.2 update can be...
Read Full Article301 comments
14 vs 16 inch mbp m2 pro and max feature 1

New 14-Inch and 16-Inch MacBook Pros Reportedly Launching Later This Year

Friday September 23, 2022 7:08 am PDT by
Apple plans to release new MacBook Pro models in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to supply chain publication DigiTimes. The report does not mention specific models, but it very likely refers to the next-generation 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros given that the 13-inch model was already updated earlier this year. There has been uncertainty surrounding the timing of new 14-inch and...
Read Full Article169 comments
Tim Cook Apple Event

Gurman: New iPads and Macs May Be Announced Through Press Releases, No October Event

Sunday September 25, 2022 6:50 am PDT by
Apple may decide to release its remaining products for 2022, which include updated iPad Pro, Mac mini, and 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, through press releases on its website rather than a digital event, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman said that Apple is currently "likely to release its remaining 2022 products via press releases,...
Read Full Article175 comments
Dynamic Island For Android Users Feature

Android App Copying iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island Released on Play Store

Thursday September 22, 2022 7:57 am PDT by
A copycat version of the iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island has arrived on Android's Google Play Store in the form of an app called "dynamicSpot." The app, still in beta, offers customers several different experiences at the top of their smartphones. In its current form, dynamicSpot offers playback control for songs, timers, battery status, and more features coming soon, according to the app's...
Read Full Article212 comments
AirPods Pro Second Generation 2 Pairing Feature 1

AirPods Pro 2 Engravings Appear in iOS During Pairing and Connecting

Friday September 23, 2022 9:40 am PDT by
Customers who personalize their second-generation AirPods Pro charging case with an engraving will now have that engraving reflected directly on iOS as they pair and connect their AirPods Pro. Apple allows customers to personalize their AirPods Pro charging case with a special engraving that can include select emojis and Memojis. Unlike before, starting with the second-generation AirPods...
Read Full Article107 comments
Apple Watch 6 New Features Feature 2

Six New Apple Watch Features Coming Later This Year

Friday September 23, 2022 8:12 am PDT by
With new Apple Watch Ultra and Series 8 models now in the hands of customers, Apple has brought a host of smart new features to many people's wrists. But there's more to come. Apple has a handful of additional features in store for Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra owners before the year's end, and some of them are watchOS 9 functions, which means they will even work on older Apple ...
Read Full Article43 comments
new airpods pro ear tips

Apple Explains Why Second-Generation AirPods Pro Ear Tips Are Incompatible With Original AirPods Pro

Thursday September 22, 2022 3:12 pm PDT by
Apple today explained why the new silicone ear tips for the second-generation AirPods Pro are not officially compatible with the original AirPods Pro. In an updated support document, Apple said the original AirPods Pro ear tips have "noticeably denser mesh" than the second-generation ear tips. Apple did not provide any additional details, but the mesh density could result in acoustical...
Read Full Article97 comments