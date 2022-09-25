AirPods Pro 2 Users Report Issues With Connection Randomly Dropping

Some users of the second-generation AirPods Pro are reporting ongoing issues with their brand new earbuds randomly disconnecting from their devices as they listen to music or watch a video.



According to user reports on the MacRumors forum as well as readers of MacRumors that have reached out to us directly, the new ‌AirPods Pro‌ may sometimes randomly disconnect from an iPhone while playing music or watching a video. In other instances reported by users, an ‌iPhone‌ or iPad may show the ‌AirPods Pro‌ as connected, but no audio is actually played. Reports suggest the bugs are sporadic and not caused by anything specific, with no clear fix.



Mine keep disconnecting from my iPhone randomly throughout the day. Also sometimes it shows that they're connected but sound doesn't come through so I'll have to reconnect them. Hope this is just a software issue. I have connection issues as well. Similar to others sometimes it shows connected to my iPhone in settings but there's no audio playing through AirPods just through iPhone and the AirPods do not show up drop down shade.

Such problems are not entirely unique to the second-generation ‌AirPods Pro‌, as customers of the original ‌AirPods Pro‌ that launched in 2019 have reported similar issues in the past. The new ‌AirPods Pro‌, having launched three years after the original, has caused some users to be frustrated that bugs related to connectivity are seemingly not yet addressed.

The new ‌AirPods Pro‌ began arriving to customers on Friday, so it's still unclear just how widespread the bug is. Users facing similar issues with their new ‌AirPods Pro‌ are encouraged to make sure the AirPods and their iPhones are updated to the latest firmware and iOS version. The latest firmware for the second-generation ‌AirPods Pro‌ is 5A377.