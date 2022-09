Video Review: Four Days With the iPhone 14 Pro Max

Apple on Friday released the new iPhone 14 models, and MacRumors videographer Dan picked one up on launch day. He's been using the iPhone 14 Pro Max non-stop since it came out, and over on the MacRumors YouTube channel, has shared his initial thoughts on the day-to-day experience with the latest iPhone.

Dan's mini review highlights his issues with setting up the eSIM, the usefulness of the always-on display, the functionality of the Dynamic Island, how the new 48-megapixel camera fares, and more. Make sure to watch the video, and stay tuned to the MacRumors website and the MacRumors YouTube channel because we have more in-depth ‌iPhone 14‌ video content coming, plus Apple Watch Ultra and AirPods 2 coverage.