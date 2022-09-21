Deals: Save $100 on Apple's New M2 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro
New deals have emerged on both regular and custom configurations of the M2 MacBook Air today, as well as on the new 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro. These sales can be found on Amazon, B&H Photo, and Expercom.
MacBook Air
Starting with the M2 MacBook Air, Expercom has a few custom configurations of this notebook on sale. You can get the M2 MacBook Air (16GB RAM/256GB SSD) for $1,299.00, down from $1,399.00. There's also the M2 MacBook Air (16GB RAM/512GB SSD) for $1,499.00, down from $1,599.00.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
If you're on the hunt for a regular configuration of the M2 MacBook Air, Amazon does have the 8GB RAM/256GB model for $1,099.00, down from $1,199.00. All of these prices represent lowest-ever prices on the new 2022 MacBook Air, and are in stock today.
MacBook Pro
For the new 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro, Amazon, Expercom, and B&H Photo all have the 256GB notebook at $1,199.00, down from $1,299.00. B&H Photo is the only retailer offering both Silver and Space Gray at this discounted price.
Overall, this is a second-best price on the new 13-inch MacBook Pro. Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.