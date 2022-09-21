AirPods Pro 2 Unboxing Video Shared Ahead of Launch

Apple's second-generation AirPods Pro will begin arriving to customers and launch in stores on Friday. Ahead of time, an early unboxing video of the new AirPods Pro has surfaced on YouTube, providing a closer look at what's in the box and more.

Apple already provided the media hands-on time with the new AirPods Pro at Steve Jobs Theater earlier this month, so the video does not reveal anything new, but it still provides a glimpse at the unboxing experience. In the box are the AirPods Pro, a new charging case with a built-in speaker for Find My support and a lanyard loop, silicone ear tips in sizes ranging from XS to L, a Lightning to USB-C cable, and documentation.

The new XS ear tips are already sold separately for $7.99 on Apple's online store. Apple says these ear tips are only compatible with the second-generation AirPods Pro, but they appear to work with the original AirPods Pro too.



The second-generation AirPods Pro also feature improved audio quality, longer battery life, up to 2x as much noise cancellation compared to the original AirPods Pro, the ability to swipe up and down on the stem to adjust volume, and more. The new AirPods Pro are available to order now and remain priced at $249 in the United States.

(Thanks, @Steve_J_84!)