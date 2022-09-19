App Store Prices to Increase in Europe Next Month

Apple today announced that, as early as October 5, prices of App Store apps and in-app purchases will increase in all countries and territories that use the euro. The increases are the result of the euro's weakness against the U.S. dollar currently.



Prices of apps and in-app purchases will also increase in Chile, Egypt, Japan, Malaysia, Pakistan, Poland, South Korea, Sweden, and Vietnam, according to Apple.

For those unfamiliar with how App Store pricing works, Apple provides developers with preset tiers that they can price their app at, and these tiers will be increasing for the euro next month. For example, tier one will be rising from €0.99 to €1.19, while the maximum tier is set to increase from €999 to €1,199, according to Apple.

Apple periodically adjusts its App Store price tiers around the world and more information about this increase can be found on Apple's developer website. Some developers may adjust the price tier of their app to adjust for the increases.

Auto-renewable subscriptions are not affected by the price increases.