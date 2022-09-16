Hands-On With the New iPhone 14 Pro

by

Happy iPhone launch day! The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max are officially in the hands of customers and are available in Apple retail stores worldwide. We managed to pick up an ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and thought we'd show it off for MacRumors readers awaiting their deliveries or still trying to decide on a purchase.

Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.

First and foremost, the Dynamic Island is one of the most interesting new ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ features because it's a clever redesign that turns the TrueDepth system hardware into part of the user interface. Right out of the box, the Dynamic Island works well, and it's going to change the way we view information and interact with our iPhones.

The Dynamic Island changes shape and function for alerts like incoming phone calls, AirPods being connected, Face ID, Apple Pay, charging, when the camera is in use, when music is playing, and tons more. It does a lot, and since it's front and center, it feels like a more seamless and integrated notification experience.

iphone 14 pro hands on 7
Apple also introduced always-on display technology, which is a notable change and brings the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ models in line with the Apple Watch. The always-on display is just a dimmer version of your Lock Screen with no additional customization options, so you can see the time, your widgets, and a darkened version of your wallpaper even when the ‌iPhone‌'s display isn't in active use. Always-on display uses a new 1Hz refresh rate to preserve battery life, but reviews so far have suggested that you might see a bit of battery drain using it. We're going to test that out next week.

There's a new 48-megapixel camera in the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌, which also has an updated sensor that lets in more light, along with the "Photonic Engine" software optimizations that further improve low-light photography. Images of course look fantastic, but we will be doing a deeper dive into the camera to really dig into the differences between the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and iPhone 13 Pro models.

You'll notice the low-light photography improvements, and with close-up photos, you can see more natural bokeh even when not using Portrait Mode.

iphone 14 pro hands on 8
By default, Apple is using pixel binning to combine the data from four pixels into one for a 12-megapixel photo from the 48-megapixel lens, but you can take full 48-megapixel RAW images. With this option, you can crop in a decent bit, and Apple has also used it to provide a 2x zoom option that's available alongside the 3x zoom from the telephoto. 2x zoom is nicer for portraits, so it's great to have options.

For video, there's an Action mode that makes action sequences smoother and gets rid of camera shake, mimicking what you might get when you use a gimbal. Action mode works at up to 2.8K resolution, and outside of Action mode, you've got 4K video available at 60, 30, and 24 fps. Unfortunately, we never got that rumored 8K video option.

iphone 14 pro hands on 3
Moving on to the A16, the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ models are the only ones to get an updated chip this year. The A16 is the first chip built on TSMC's 4-nanometer process, an upgrade over the 5-nanometer process. The smaller node basically means the chips are faster and more efficient. The A15 was already blazing fast so you might not see notable changes in day to day use, and on benchmarks, we can see differences in CPU and GPU performance, but it's not a drastic upgrade.

We weren't able to test Crash Detection or Emergency SOS via satellite in time for this video, but these are two safety features that make the ‌iPhone‌ more valuable than ever in an emergency situation, and we'll check them out in more detail at a later date.

Have you picked up an ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ or Pro Max? Let us know what you think of it in the comments. Note that most of the features with the exception of Crash Detection and satellite connectivity are limited to the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ models and are not available on the ‌iPhone 14‌ or ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus.

Related Roundup: iPhone 14 Pro
Buyer's Guide: iPhone 14 Pro (Buy Now)
Related Forum: iPhone

Top Rated Comments

Mitsjke Avatar
Mitsjke
6 minutes ago at 06:54 am
The real question is: can the 2000 nits display be used outdoor or will it just like the13Pro dim to 10% when it has been outside for 5 minutes due overheating issues? ?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

ios 16 beta battery percentage icon

Apple Confirms iOS 16 Battery Percentage Display Not Available on Certain iPhone Models

Tuesday September 13, 2022 1:00 am PDT by
Following iOS 16's public release, Apple has confirmed that users of older generation iPhone models will miss out on the ability to show their iPhone's battery percentage directly in the status bar. In an updated support document, Apple says that the new battery percentage display is not available on the iPhone XR, iPhone 11, the iPhone 12 mini, and the iPhone 13 mini. Apple provides no...
Read Full Article130 comments
iOS 16 hidden features

16 Hidden iOS 16 Features You Didn't Know About

Tuesday September 13, 2022 11:55 am PDT by
Apple this week released iOS 16, the latest version of iOS with a new customizable Lock Screen, major new additions to Messages, and enhancements to Mail, Maps, and more. Other than the headlining features, there are a number of quality-of-life changes, improvements, and new capabilities baked into iOS 16 that help improve the iPhone experience. We've listed 16 hidden features and changes...
Read Full Article144 comments
ios 16 beta 5 battery percent

iOS 16.1 Adds Battery Percentage to iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone XR, and iPhone 11 Status Bar

Wednesday September 14, 2022 11:12 am PDT by
Apple in iOS 16 updated the battery icon on iPhones with Face ID to display the specific battery percentage rather than just a visual representation of battery level. At launch, this feature did not include the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone XR, or iPhone 11, but according to multiple reports from the MacRumors forums and Twitter, all of these iPhones now support the feature....
Read Full Article123 comments
iphone 14 iphone 14 plus in hand

Kuo: iPhone 14 Plus Pre-Orders Worse Than iPhone 13 Mini, Product Strategy 'Fails'

Monday September 12, 2022 4:27 am PDT by
The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus have seen "bad" pre-order results, indicating that Apple's positioning of the two new standard models may have failed, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In his -14-first-weekend-online-pre-order-survey-110411040b5d">latest post on Medium, Kuo explained that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have seen "neutral" and "good" pre-order results...
Read Full Article680 comments
ios 16 live text

iOS 16 Features and Changes Exclusive to Newer iPhones

Tuesday September 13, 2022 6:41 am PDT by
Apple this week released iOS 16 to the public, the latest version of its iOS operating system with major changes and new features, including a customizable Lock Screen, the ability to edit and unsend messages, and more. The biggest iOS 16 features, such as the personalized Lock Screen, will be available on all devices supported by the latest version. Other features of iOS 16, however,...
Read Full Article69 comments
iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island 1

Dynamic Island Games Are Coming to iPhone 14 Pro

Tuesday September 13, 2022 2:45 pm PDT by
The iPhone 14 Pro includes a clever new Dynamic Island that obscures the front-facing TrueDepth camera hardware, and third-party app developers are already experimenting with ways to take advantage of the new iPhone capabilities. Apple is allowing third-party developers to create Dynamic Island experiences, which might end up including games. Kriss Smolka, the developer behind apps like...
Read Full Article76 comments