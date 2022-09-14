Dynamic Island Only Visible in iPhone 14 Pro Screenshots When Being Used

A key new feature of iPhone 14 Pro models is the Dynamic Island, a pill-shaped area that replaces the notch on previous models. Aided by software, the Dynamic Island morphs into different shapes and sizes for things such as incoming phone calls, alerts, notifications, Face ID authentication, timers, and more. Dynamic Island will also integrate with Live Activities in third-party apps starting later this year.



One smaller detail that we have now confirmed is that the Dynamic Island is only visible in screenshots taken on iPhone 14 Pro models while it is being used by apps, or when the camera/microphone indicator dots are active. The screenshot shows the entire Dynamic Island, including any added elements, such as a circular timer icon.

On the other hand, the Dynamic Island does not appear in screenshots when it is completely inactive. In this case, the screenshot simply shows the wallpaper behind the Dynamic Island, which is the same screenshot behavior as on iPhones with a notch.

This approach makes sense, as when the Dynamic Island is actively being used, it contains information that could be valuable for screenshots.

According to Marques Brownlee's review of the iPhone 14 Pro models, this same behavior applies to screen recordings on the devices as well.