Apple Seeds First Beta of tvOS 16.1 to Developers

Apple today seeded the first beta of an upcoming tvOS 16.1 update to developers for testing purposes, with the beta coming just one day after the launch of the tvOS 16 operating system.



Developers can download the new tvOS 16.1 beta by downloading a profile onto the Apple TV using Xcode.

tvOS updates are typically minor, focusing on under-the-hood bug fixes and improvements rather than outward-facing changes. There is no word as of yet what's included in the tvOS 16.1 update, but we'll update this article if we find anything new.

Apple shares some information on tvOS releases in its tvOS support document, which is updated after each tvOS launch. tvOS 16 brought enhanced multiuser support, Personalized Spatial Audio when using AirPods, and Accessibility improvements.

Though we don't often know what's new in tvOS during the beta testing process, we let MacRumors readers know when new updates are available so those who are developers can download it upon release.