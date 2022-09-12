Apple Shares Tips for Charging Apple Watch Ultra With MagSafe Duo

In a support document updated today, Apple says customers who have an Apple Watch Ultra or another larger Apple Watch model with a 44mm, 45mm, or 49mm case size might need to adjust the angle of the MagSafe Duo Charger or lay it completely flat in order to ensure the charger makes a proper connection with the Apple Watch.



If an Apple Watch Ultra still won't connect reliably to the MagSafe Duo Charger, Apple says to try removing the watch's band before placing the watch on the charger.

As noted by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman last week, the Apple Watch Ultra is not included in the list of devices compatible with the MagSafe Duo Charger, likely due to its larger 49mm case size and bulkier design making it a poor fit. On the contrary, the new Apple Watch Series 8 is listed as compatible, as are all Apple Watch SE models.

MagSafe Duo fans: the Apple Watch Ultra is NOT listed as compatible. I wonder if it actually doesn’t work or just is a little off. pic.twitter.com/Ww53KlbUfB — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 8, 2022