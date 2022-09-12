Apple Releases macOS Monterey 12.6 With Security Updates

While we have to wait a bit longer for the macOS Ventura launch, Apple today released macOS Monterey 12.6. ‌macOS Monterey‌ 12.6 is the sixth major update to ‌macOS Monterey‌ and it comes a couple months after the launch of macOS Monterey 12.5.



The ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌macOS Monterey‌‌‌‌ 12.6 update can be downloaded on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Preferences.

According to Apple's release notes, ‌macOS Monterey‌ 12.6 This update provides important security updates and is recommended for all users.