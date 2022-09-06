Deals: Amazon Discounts AirPods to $99.99 and AirPods Pro to $179.99

Solid deals have returned for the AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro on Amazon, offering up to $69 off these popular headphones.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



AirPods 2

You can get the AirPods 2 for $99.99, down from $129.00. This remains the best price we've seen on the AirPods 2 since their all-time low sale during Prime Day. At just $10 higher today, this is still a solid second-best price.

This is the model of AirPods that comes with the Wired Charging Case. Apple discontinued the AirPods 2 with the Wireless Charging Case so we haven't seen any notable deals on that accessory in months.



AirPods Pro with MagSafe

Secondly, Amazon has the AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case for $179.99, down from $249.00. This is the second-best price we've ever tracked on the new AirPods Pro.

The new AirPods Pro launched in 2021, and are essentially the same as the 2019 model with the addition of the new MagSafe Charging Case. Shoppers should note that we are expecting new AirPods Pro at Apple's "Far Out" event tomorrow, but there likely won't be any significant deals for a long time.

