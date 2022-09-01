USB4 Version 2.0 to Offer 80Gb/s Transfer Speeds

by

USB4 Version 2.0 is in the works and when launched, it will allow for double the speeds of the current USB4 specification with existing USB-C cables. It will support up to 80Gb/s operation with both 40Gb/s USB-C passive cables and newly defined 80Gb/s active cables.

appleusbccable
The updated specification was announced today by the USB Promoter Group, comprising Apple, Microsoft, Intel, HP, STM, and others. USB Type-C and USB Power Delivery specifications will be updated to enable the higher level of data performance, and updates are being made to enable higher performance USB 3.2, DisplayPort, and PCIe data tunneling to better take advantage of the bandwidth improvement.

As outlined in the announcement, the updated USB4 specification will include the following:

  • Up to 80 Gbps operation, based on a new physical layer architecture, using existing 40 Gbps USB Type-C passive cables and newly-defined 80 Gbps USB Type-C active cables.
  • Updates to data and display protocols to better use the increase in available bandwidth.
  • USB data architecture updates now enable USB 3.2 data tunneling to exceed 20 Gbps.
  • Updated to align with the latest versions of the DisplayPort and PCIe specifications.
  • Backward compatibility with USB4 Version 1.0, USB 3.2, USB 2.0 and Thunderbolt 3.

The USB Promoter Group says that the updated specifications are expected to be published ahead of the USB DevDays developer events that are planned for November. The update is targeting developers at this time, with branding and marketing guidelines to be updated at a future date to include USB 80Gb/s for identifying certified products and cables.

ruka.snow Avatar
ruka.snow
50 minutes ago at 10:10 am
Could just call it USB 5 and move away from this daft situation we are in with multiple things being called the same thing.
Score: 21 Votes (Like | Disagree)
tomtad Avatar
tomtad
51 minutes ago at 10:10 am
USB4 Version 2.0. I'm sorry, what!?
Score: 14 Votes (Like | Disagree)
gaximus Avatar
gaximus
46 minutes ago at 10:15 am
Shouldn't USB4 version 2, just be USB5. Unrelated I'm about to turn 35 version 4.
Score: 14 Votes (Like | Disagree)
UltimateSyn Avatar
UltimateSyn
49 minutes ago at 10:12 am
Just wait for USB4 Version 2.1 Mk III
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
GubbyMan Avatar
GubbyMan
45 minutes ago at 10:15 am
They're probably going to rename this USB4.1 Gen 4x2 Version 2 next year when they introduce USB4.1 Gen 6x2 Version 2.1.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
UltimateSyn Avatar
UltimateSyn
49 minutes ago at 10:11 am

USB4 Version 2.0. I'm sorry, what!?
And the USB naming conventions continue to get even more confusing…
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
