Satechi Launches New USB-C Hub for M1 iPads

by

Popular accessory maker Satechi today announced the launch of the upgraded USB-C Mobile Pro Hub SD that's been developed for the M1 iPad Pro and ‌M1‌ iPad Air models.

satechi usb c ipad pro hub
The hub includes a 60W USB-C port that can be used for charging an iPad or to charge USB-C devices that are connected to the ‌iPad‌. It also comes with an HDMI port that supports up to a 4K 60Hz display, a USB A port, micro SD and SD card readers, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Satechi says that the SD and micro SD card slots are new to this version of the hub, as is an extension cable that allows for a more secure connection from the hub to the ‌iPad‌ as well as compatibility with ‌iPad‌ cases.

The USB-C Mobile Pro Hub SD can be purchased from the Satechi website for $70.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Satechi. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

DocMultimedia Avatar
DocMultimedia
18 minutes ago at 12:58 pm
Looks like it's the MacRumors "product promotion day."
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
pgiguere1 Avatar
pgiguere1
9 minutes ago at 01:06 pm
I had a hard time understanding what about this USB-C hub made it designed for iPads specifically when reading this article.

I went on Satechi's website and found the answer, for those wondering:

The flexible cable is removable, and you can attach the hub directly to the bottom of an iPad.


Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
eqquito Avatar
eqquito
13 minutes ago at 01:02 pm
It looks like MacRumors doesn't have too many rumors today so they are filling with promos.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
