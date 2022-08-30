Satechi Launches New USB-C Hub for M1 iPads
Popular accessory maker Satechi today announced the launch of the upgraded USB-C Mobile Pro Hub SD that's been developed for the M1 iPad Pro and M1 iPad Air models.
The hub includes a 60W USB-C port that can be used for charging an iPad or to charge USB-C devices that are connected to the iPad. It also comes with an HDMI port that supports up to a 4K 60Hz display, a USB A port, micro SD and SD card readers, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
Satechi says that the SD and micro SD card slots are new to this version of the hub, as is an extension cable that allows for a more secure connection from the hub to the iPad as well as compatibility with iPad cases.
The USB-C Mobile Pro Hub SD can be purchased from the Satechi website for $70.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Satechi. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Top Rated Comments
I went on Satechi's website and found the answer, for those wondering:
The flexible cable is removable, and you can attach the hub directly to the bottom of an iPad.