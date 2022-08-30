Belkin Launches New Boost Charge Pro Dual USB-C Power Adapters

Belkin today announced the debut of two new Boost Charge Pro Dual USB-C GaN Wall Chargers, which are available in 45W and 65W variants. The chargers feature PPS technology, which Belkin says is designed to deliver the optimum power to compatible devices, including Apple products.



The 65W charger is able to provide up to 65W when a single USB-C port is in use, or 45W from one port and 20W from the second when both ports are used. It is ideal for Apple's smaller MacBooks, such as the MacBook Air, as it can charge at full speed while also charging a secondary device like an iPhone or an iPad.

The 45W charger provides a full 45W when a single port is in use or 25W from the top port and 20W from the bottom port when both ports are charging devices.

With USB-C PD 3.0 technology, an iPhone 13 can be fast charged from either version, going from 0 to 50 percent in 28 minutes. Belkin says that the chargers have been optimized for Apple, Samsung, Nintendo Switch, and other compatible devices.

The 65W Boost Charge Pro is priced at $50, while the 45W Boost Charge Pro is priced at $40. Both chargers can be pre-ordered from the Belkin website starting today and will ship in September.