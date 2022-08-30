Belkin Launches New Boost Charge Pro Dual USB-C Power Adapters
Belkin today announced the debut of two new Boost Charge Pro Dual USB-C GaN Wall Chargers, which are available in 45W and 65W variants. The chargers feature PPS technology, which Belkin says is designed to deliver the optimum power to compatible devices, including Apple products.
The 65W charger is able to provide up to 65W when a single USB-C port is in use, or 45W from one port and 20W from the second when both ports are used. It is ideal for Apple's smaller MacBooks, such as the MacBook Air, as it can charge at full speed while also charging a secondary device like an iPhone or an iPad.
The 45W charger provides a full 45W when a single port is in use or 25W from the top port and 20W from the bottom port when both ports are charging devices.
With USB-C PD 3.0 technology, an iPhone 13 can be fast charged from either version, going from 0 to 50 percent in 28 minutes. Belkin says that the chargers have been optimized for Apple, Samsung, Nintendo Switch, and other compatible devices.
The 65W Boost Charge Pro is priced at $50, while the 45W Boost Charge Pro is priced at $40. Both chargers can be pre-ordered from the Belkin website starting today and will ship in September.
Popular Stories
The so-called "Apple Watch Pro" will feature a larger 47mm case size, according to a report today from Japanese website Mac Otakara. By comparison, the Apple Watch Series 7 is available in 41mm and 45mm case sizes.
A larger 47mm case size would result in the Apple Watch Pro having a larger display, which could measure in at 1.99 inches diagonally.
The report, citing information received...
We're less than two weeks from the launch of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro. We've been hearing rumors about these new iPhones for almost a year, and while many rumored features have been reported repeatedly, there are a few wildcard features we've heard about that we aren't so sure we'll see on the upcoming iPhones, and we've listed four below.
Satellite Connectivity
Bloomberg reports...
Apple is indeed working on satellite connectivity for the iPhone 14 and completed hardware tests for the feature ahead of mass production, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
Kuo says that Apple has the hardware support for satellite connectivity, but whether the iPhone 14 will support satellite communications depends on "whether Apple and operators can settle the business model." The...
Mark your calendars! Apple has officially announced that it will be holding a media event on Wednesday, September 7, where we're expecting to see the iPhone 14 and additional announcements. The uncharacteristically early official announcement two weeks ahead of time may be due to this marking the return of standalone in-person media events for the first time in almost three years.
Other news ...
Ahead of Apple events expected over the next two months, there are now ten Apple devices that customers currently should not buy, with replacement models fast approaching.
The fall is always a very busy period for Apple, often with at least two special events to launch new products and the release of major software updates for all of the company's platforms. This year looks to be no...
Apple has now announced that it will hold an event on Wednesday, September 7 where the company is highly likely to unveil the iPhone 14 lineup – so when are pre-orders of the new devices expected to begin?
iPhone 14 concept render by Ian Zelbo based on purported leaked information In a recent report that correctly predicted that an Apple event will take place on September 7, Bloomberg's Mark...