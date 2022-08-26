Apple Seeds Fourth Public Beta of macOS 13 Ventura

by

Apple today seeded the fourth beta of macOS Ventura to its public beta testing group, allowing non-developers to test the new ‌macOS Ventura‌ operating system ahead of its release. The fourth beta comes two weeks after the third public beta and it corresponds with the sixth developer beta that came out earlier this week.

clock weather macos ventura
Public beta testers can download the macOS 13 Ventura update from the Software Update section of the System Preferences app after installing the proper profile from Apple's beta software website.

‌macOS Ventura‌ introduces Stage Manager, a new multi-tasking option for focusing on a task while having other apps waiting in the wings. Stage Manager puts your main app front and center, tucking your other apps to the side for quick access.

Continuity Camera allows you to use your iPhone as a webcam for your Mac, offering much better camera quality than the built-in Mac camera. Apple is building special stands to hold the ‌iPhone‌ with a Mac, and there are neat features like Desk View, which uses the Ultra Wide lens.

Handoff now works with FaceTime so you can answer calls on the Mac and then transfer them over to another device, and Messages is gaining undo, edit, and mark as unread features. SharePlay now works in Messages in addition to ‌FaceTime‌, and the Mail app has been overhauled. Search is more relevant, emails can be scheduled, and there's even an option to undo an email for up to 10 seconds after it's sent.

Apple brought the Weather and Clock apps to the Mac, redesigned System Preferences and renamed it System Settings, and added support for Shared Tab Groups. Passwords are being replaced with more secure Passkeys in iOS 16 and ‌macOS Ventura‌, and there are updates to Spotlight, Visual Lookup, Live Text, and more.

There are a ton of other features in ‌macOS Ventura‌, and we have a full rundown available in our dedicated macOS Ventura roundup.

Related Roundup: macOS Ventura

Popular Stories

maxresdefault

Apple Announces 'Far Out' September 7 Event Set to Feature iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8 and More

Wednesday August 24, 2022 9:04 am PDT by
Apple today announced that it will be holding a special event on Wednesday, September 7 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time. The event will take place at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, and there will be an in-person component with members of the media invited to Apple's campus. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The September event...
Read Full Article273 comments
AppleEventLogoFeature

10 Apple Devices You Shouldn't Buy Right Now

Tuesday August 23, 2022 8:00 am PDT by
Ahead of Apple events expected over the next two months, there are now ten Apple devices that customers currently should not buy, with replacement models fast approaching. The fall is always a very busy period for Apple, often with at least two special events to launch new products and the release of major software updates for all of the company's platforms. This year looks to be no...
Read Full Article116 comments
iPhone 14 Pro Graphite Display Black MacRumors Exclusive

Images Allegedly Show Real iPhone 14 Pro Display Cutouts and Status Bar Items

Thursday August 25, 2022 7:52 am PDT by
Following Apple's announcement that it will hold an event on Wednesday, September 7, several alleged leaks coming out of Asia purport to show the iPhone 14 Pro's display cutouts and status bar items. iPhone 14 Pro concept render by Ian Zelbo based on purported leaked information Twitter user "DuanRui" today shared several images from Chinese social media site Weibo, with one seemingly showing ...
Read Full Article202 comments
apple watch series 7 aluminum colors yellowbg

Color Options for All Apple Watch Series 8 Models: Everything We Know

Wednesday August 24, 2022 6:50 am PDT by
The Apple Watch Series 8 is set to be available in a refreshed selection of color options available across all available casing finishes. The main rumor about the Apple Watch Series 8's color options comes from information shared by the leaker known as "ShrimpApplePro" earlier this year. Overall, the Apple Watch Series 8 is expected to be available in a significantly reduced number of color ...
Read Full Article74 comments
iphone 14 pro dummy colors

iPhone 14 Pro Purple and Blue Colors Appear on Dummy Models

Thursday August 25, 2022 8:09 am PDT by
Ahead of the expected announcement of the iPhone 14 lineup at Apple's September 7 event, a wave of dummy models originating in Asia claim to show the iPhone 14 Pro's selection of color options, including new blue and purple finishes. The images of iPhone 14 Pro dummy models were first shared on Weibo earlier today and show similar Gold, Graphite, and Silver color options from recent years....
Read Full Article158 comments
dream iphone

New Interactive Website Lets You Design Your Own iPhone

Wednesday August 24, 2022 3:14 am PDT by
If you've ever wanted to create your dream iPhone design, a new website has your back. Created by developer Neal Agarwal, the interactive website lets you drag and drop different elements onto a perfectly clean ‌iPhone‌ model to create unique, weird and out-of-this-world designs. On the website, users have a wide range of different items they can add and arrange however they like on...
Read Full Article93 comments
apple watch series 7 mystery

Apple Watch Series 8 'Pro' to Feature All-New Design

Wednesday August 24, 2022 2:41 am PDT by
Apple will launch a high-end Apple Watch Series 8 "Pro" model with an all-new design this year, according to recent reports. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the upcoming high-end variant of the Apple Watch Series 8 will feature the device's first redesign in years and a new titanium casing, but will not feature the long-rumored squared-off look. Gurman said that this year's high-end...
Read Full Article