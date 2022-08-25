Apple Seeds Sixth Beta of macOS 13 Ventura to Developers

by

Apple today seeded the sixth beta of macOS 13 Ventura, the next-generation version of the Mac operating system that's set to launch this fall. The sixth beta comes over two weeks after Apple provided the fifth beta to developers.

macos ventura roundup header
Registered developers can download the beta through the Apple Developer Center and once the appropriate profile is installed, betas will be available through the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences.

macOS Ventura introduces Stage Manager, a new feature that lets Mac users focus on a task while keeping other apps at the ready for easy swapping between tasks. The update adds Continuity Camera, which is designed to let you use the iPhone as a webcam for your Mac. It supports Center Stage, Desk View (for showing off your desk), and Studio Light.

Handoff is now available for FaceTime so you can transfer calls between ‌iPhone‌, iPad, and Mac at will, and Messages supports features for marking an iMessage as unread, unsending an iMessage, and marking as unread. SharePlay also now works in the Messages app.

The Mail app supports scheduling and undoing emails for up to 10 seconds after they're sent, and there are now Weather and Clock apps that are available on the Mac. System Preferences has been renamed System Settings, and it features an iOS-like design.

Safari supports Shared Tab Groups and Apple is working on Passkeys, a next-generation credential that replaces the password. There are updates to Spotlight, Photo Library has new features, and Metal 3 is included in ‌macOS Ventura‌ for better graphics in games.

For everything new in ‌macOS Ventura‌, we have a dedicated roundup that goes through all of the features. ‌macOS Ventura‌ is set to see a public release this fall.

Top Rated Comments

tRYSIS3 Avatar
tRYSIS3
1 hour ago at 10:09 am
finally about time. hopefully it fixes the powerd and sound clipping bugs
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Realityck Avatar
Realityck
49 minutes ago at 10:27 am
Hopefully some of the powerd and mds_stores (spotlight) occasionally hogging CPU issues are addressed. :)
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BWhaler Avatar
BWhaler
48 minutes ago at 10:27 am
I’m really looking forward to this year’s software updates. Seems like they are higher quality than recent releases. (Please let me know if the truth is otherwise.)
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Realityck Avatar
Realityck
16 minutes ago at 11:00 am
MacOS 13 dev beta 6

* Safari Version 16.1 (18614.2.1.1.1)
* System Firmware Version: 8419.40.33.0.1 (M1 based Macs)
* Darwin Kernel Version 22.1.0: Mon Aug 15 20:06:40 PDT 2022; root:xnu-8792.40.29.161.2~1/RELEASE_ARM64_T8103 arm64

MacOS 13 dev beta 5

* Safari Version 16.0 (18614.1.25.11.1)
* System Firmware Version: 8419.40.2.0.5 (M1 based Macs)
* Darwin Kernel Version 22.0.0: Mon Aug 1 06:32:26 PDT 2022; root:xnu-8792.0.207.0.6~26/RELEASE_ARM64_T8103 arm64
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
FNH15 Avatar
FNH15
47 minutes ago at 10:29 am
Still nothing. Just prompted me to install Monterey which was… weird.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
uczcret Avatar
uczcret
37 minutes ago at 10:38 am

Still nothing. Just prompted me to install Monterey which was… weird.
It did the same on my 14" MBP, which is very weird. I am running macOS 13 Beta 5 (22A5321d) and going into "Software Update" in "System Settings" a pop-up window appeared prompting me to download and install Monterey 12.5.1 which I thought wasn't even possible.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
