Samsung Offering Three Months of Apple TV+ For Free on 2018-2022 Smart TVs

Starting today through November 28, owners of 2018-2022 Samsung smart TV models can receive a three-month subscription to Apple TV+ for free.



In an announcement spotted by 9to5Mac, Samsung said eligible customers can redeem this limited time offer by opening the Apple TV app on the Samsung TV home screen and following the on-screen instructions. It's not clear from the press release if the offer is available to existing Apple TV+ subscribers or limited to first-time subscribers.

Apple TV+ is normally priced at $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year. The service provides access to Apple's original series and films, ranging from the award-winning comedy series "Ted Lasso" to the hit workplace thriller "Severance."