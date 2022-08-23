Deals: Get Apple's MagSafe Charger for $29.99 ($9 Off)

Woot today introduced a new flash sale on Apple's MagSafe Charger, available for $29.99, down from $39.00. The MagSafe Charger is in new condition and includes a one year Apple limited warranty.

Woot's sale is about $2 higher than the all-time low price on this accessory, and it's the first time in months that we've seen a notable markdown. If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can get free standard shipping on Woot.

The MagSafe Charger supports magnetic alignment with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 family of devices. Otherwise, it supports regular wireless charging with any Qi-compatible device, including AirPods Pro.

