Apple Celebrates U.S. National Parks With Apple Pay Donations, Apple Watch Challenge, and More
Apple today announced that it is celebrating 106 years of the U.S. National Park Service with donations for purchases and ways to learn about and support America's parks.
Starting today, Apple is donating $10 to the National Park Foundation for every Apple Pay purchase on apple.com, the Apple Store app, or at an Apple Store in the U.S. Last year, Apple's support for the National Park Foundation helped young people participate in a service corps program at national parks.
As part of the celebration, Apple is showcasing relevant content and educational resources across its services, such as a curated Native American history guide in Apple Maps and collections of episodes centering on Indigenous voices in the Podcasts app.
Apple Watch users can earn a limited edition National Parks Activity Challenge award later this week. On August 27, users can earn the award by completing a hike, walk, run, or wheelchair workout of a mile or more.
