Mac Studio Still Facing Up to 10-Week Shipping Delay Nearly Six Months After Launch

Nearly six months after launch, the Mac Studio continues to face significant delays on Apple's website, with M1 Ultra configurations facing up to a 10-week delay.



The baseline ‌Mac Studio‌ with the M1 Max chip is estimated to ship in one to three weeks, depending on specific storage and memory options. Customers looking to get their hands on the more powerful ‌M1 Ultra‌ chip will have to wait at least seven weeks for the standard option with a 48-core GPU and up to 10 weeks for the 64-core GPU option.

The ‌Mac Studio‌, despite being a high-end product that starts at $1,999, has been in high demand since it launched in March 2021. The ‌Mac Studio‌ is a hybrid between a Mac mini and a Mac Pro, offering customers a comprehensive arrangement of ports in a compact design with powerful performance.

Paired with the ‌Mac Studio‌ is the Studio Display, an external monitor that customers can use with any Mac. Apple markets the ‌Mac Studio‌ and Studio Display as the ideal professional Mac workspace with Apple silicon. The Studio Display with a tilt- and height-adjustable stand is delayed by around 3-4 weeks.

Other Macs in Apple's lineup remain readily available for purchase with no significant delays, other than specific configurations of the 24-inch iMac, which are listed as 3-4 weeks out.