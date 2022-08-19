Jetpack Joyride 2 Comes to Apple Arcade

Jetpack Joyride 2, the sequel to popular iOS game Jetpack Joyride, is available on Apple Arcade as of today. For those unfamiliar with the game, it is part of the side-scrolling runner genre, where players control jet pack-equipped main character Barry Steakfries through multiple levels.



Like the original, Jetpack Joyride 2 features one-touch gameplay, and players can touch anywhere on the iPhone or iPad's screen to fire the jetpack to control Barry. The goal is to get as far as possible through the levels, avoiding all kinds of obstacles and collecting coins for prizes.

The initial Jetpack Joyride game has garnered more than 500 million downloads worldwide in its lifetime, and Apple says that the sequel builds on the original game, providing a new story-driven experience, new gameplay mechanics, and updated HD graphics. There's even a new character, Betty Beefpies.

Barry returns in a frantic adventure! In this case, he will have new equipment and weapons to fight new enemies and make his way through the laboratory to stop the scientists' experiments before it is too late. The evolved adventure of Jetpack Joyride with new HD graphics, new animations, new mechanics and a new way of playing.

Apple today is also announcing content updates for Simon's Cat - Story Time, Cooking Mama: Cuisine, and Nickelodeon Extreme Tennis.

Apple Arcade is priced at $4.99 per month, and up to six members of a family can play games with a single subscription. ‌Apple Arcade‌ content is available to play on ‌iPhone‌, ‌iPad‌, Mac, and Apple TV.