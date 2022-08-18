VPNs for iOS Are Broken and Apple Knows It, Says Security Researcher

by

Third-party VPNs made for iPhones and iPads routinely fail to route all network traffic through a secure tunnel after they have been turned on, something Apple has known about for years, a longtime security researcher has claimed (via ArsTechnica).

settings
Writing on a continually updated blog post, Michael Horowitz says that after testing multiple types of virtual private network (VPN) software on iOS devices, most appear to work fine at first, issuing the device a new public IP address and new DNS servers, and sending data to the VPN server. However, over time the VPN tunnel leaks data.

Typically, when a users connects to a VPN, the operating system closes all existing internet connections and then re-establishes them through the VPN tunnel. That is not what Horowitz has observed in his advanced router logging. Instead, sessions and connections established before the VPN is turned on are not terminated as one would expect, and can still send data outside the VPN tunnel while it is active, leaving it potentially unencrypted and exposed to ISPs and other parties.

"Data leaves the iOS device outside of the VPN tunnel," Horowitz writes. "This is not a classic/legacy DNS leak, it is a data leak. I confirmed this using multiple types of VPN and software from multiple VPN providers. The latest version of iOS that I tested with is 15.6."

Horowitz claims that his findings are backed up by a similar report issued in March 2020 by privacy company Proton, which said an iOS VPN bypass vulnerability had been identified in iOS 13.3.1 which persisted through three subsequent updates to iOS 13.

According to Proton, Apple indicated it would add Kill Switch functionality to a future software update that would allow developers to block all existing connections if a VPN tunnel is lost.

However, the added functionality does not appear to have affected the results of Horowitz's tests, which were performed in May 2022 on an iPadOS 15.4.1 using Proton's VPN client, and the researcher says any suggestions that it would prevent the data leaks are "off base."

Horowitz has recently continued his tests with iOS 15.5 installed and OpenVPN running the WireGuard protocol, but his iPad continues to make requests outside of the encrypted tunnel to both Apple services and Amazon Web Services.

As noted by ArsTechnica, Proton suggests a workaround to the problem that involves activating the VPN and then turning Airplane mode on and off to force all network traffic to be re-established through the VPN tunnel.

However, Proton admits that this is not guaranteed to work, while Horowitz claims Airplane mode is not reliable in itself, and should not be relied on as a solution to the problem. We've reached out to Apple for comment on the research and will update this post if we hear back.

Tag: Security

Top Rated Comments

BootsWalking Avatar
BootsWalking
23 minutes ago at 05:07 am
This may seem like a benign annoyance but some people rely on VPNs for very important situations, like reporters who need it to protect their sources or themselves.
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
xxray Avatar
xxray
41 minutes ago at 04:50 am
I remember this getting reported on a couple years ago, and never getting an update. I just assumed it had been fixed.

I’m so glad my privacy has been compromised for the last 2.5 years and still is being compromised while Apple knows about it and does nothing about it.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
antiprotest Avatar
antiprotest
34 minutes ago at 04:57 am
While other companies screw you on the cloud, Apple screws you "on device."
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
VulchR Avatar
VulchR
31 minutes ago at 05:00 am
Nice to know Apple was faffing about with CSAM stuff while this vulnerability just sat there. Perhaps Apple should refund those of us who pay for VPN services? I live in the UK, where pretty much everybody, at every level of government, can gain access to your browsing history unless you use a VPN.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
arkitect Avatar
arkitect
22 minutes ago at 05:09 am

Nice to know Apple was faffing about with CSAM stuff while this vulnerability just sat there. Perhaps Apple should refund those of us who pay for VPN services? I live in the UK, where pretty much everybody, at every level of government, can gain access to your browsing history unless you use a VPN.
That'd be a great idea… Now if only the UK did Class Action law suits. ?

Like alcoholics, the first step is acknowledging there is a problem. But as we know that is never Apple's way of doing things.


This may seem like a benign annoyance but some people rely on VPNs for very important situations, like reporters who need it to protect their sources or themselves.
Exactly. Lives are put at risk.
And here's the thing, these reporters or activists or ordinary sane people think it's all OK until that 4:00am knock on the door.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JM Avatar
JM
15 minutes ago at 05:15 am
Come on, y’all. Little ol’ Apple is doing the best they can. Bless their heart.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

airpods pro black background

AirPods Pro 2: Five New Features and Improvements to Expect

Sunday August 14, 2022 3:28 pm PDT by
Apple's second-generation AirPods Pro are finally nearing launch, with a release expected later this year. If you are considering upgrading to the new AirPods Pro once they are released, keep reading for a list of five new features to expect. In addition to all-new features, the second-generation AirPods Pro will likely adopt some features added to the standard AirPods last year. H2 Chip ...
Read Full Article123 comments
10th Generation iPad Render

10th-Generation iPad With Major Design Changes Reportedly in Production Ahead of September Launch

Monday August 15, 2022 8:02 pm PDT by
Apple's rumored 10th-generation iPad is currently in production and will feature "major" design changes, according to a report from Taiwanese website DigiTimes. A mockup of the potential 10th-generation iPad design by Renders By Shailesh The report did not provide any specific details about the 10th-generation iPad's new design, but rumors suggest the device will feature a larger 10.5-inch...
Read Full Article101 comments
ios 16 lock screen feature2

Apple Seeds Sixth Betas of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 to Developers [Update: Public Beta Available]

Monday August 15, 2022 10:04 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the sixth betas of upcoming iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the updates coming a week after Apple released the fifth developer betas. Registered developers can download the iOS and iPadOS 16 profiles from the Apple Developer Center, and once installed, the betas will be available over the air. iOS 16 introduces a revamped Lock...
Read Full Article77 comments
iPhone 14 Dummies 1 Feature

Everything Rumored for Apple's September Event: iPhone 14, Apple Watch Pro and More

Friday August 12, 2022 2:34 pm PDT by
There's just about a month to go until Apple holds its annual September event focusing on new iPhone and Apple Watch models. We thought we'd take a quick look at everything that's rumored for Apple's September event to give MacRumors readers a rundown on what to expect when the first fall event rolls around. iPhone 14 The iPhone 14 can probably be described more as an "iPhone 13S" because...
Read Full Article160 comments
apple watch se

Apple Watch SE vs. Apple Watch Series 8: New Features to Expect If You've Waited to Upgrade

Monday August 15, 2022 2:44 am PDT by
The Apple Watch SE was announced in September 2020 and has been a popular Apple Watch model for customers looking for their first smartwatch or an affordable Apple Watch. Apple Watch SE customers may be wondering, however, what's in store for them with the upcoming Apple Watch Series 8 and what new features they can expect. Continue reading to find out. Apple Watch SE vs. Apple Watch Series ...
Read Full Article28 comments
Apple Watch Series 3 v 8 1

Apple Watch Series 3 vs. Apple Watch Series 8: 20 Major New Features and Changes for Customers Upgrading

Tuesday August 16, 2022 6:52 am PDT by
It's crazy to think about, but next month will mark five years since Apple announced the Apple Watch Series 3. Despite being a severely antiquated smartwatch, the Series 3 has remained at the bottom of Apple's lineup for $199. Suppose you're still holding on to your Apple Watch Series 3. In that case, this article will list all the major new features and changes you'll get if you decide to...
Read Full Article88 comments
iPhone 14 Pro Lineup Feature Purple

Apple Planning to Hold iPhone 14 Event on September 7

Wednesday August 17, 2022 9:51 am PDT by
Apple is aiming to hold its first fall event on Wednesday, September 7, reports Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The event will focus on the iPhone 14 models and the Apple Watch Series 8. The standard iPhone 14 models are expected to get few changes, but the iPhone 14 Pro models will include updated camera technology, the removal of the notch in favor of a pill-shaped and hole-punch cutout, an A16...
Read Full Article197 comments