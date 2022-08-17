Apple Announces GarageBand Remix Sessions Featuring Katy Perry and K-pop Group SEVENTEEN

Apple today announced new in-app Remix Sessions for GarageBand featuring Katy Perry and K-pop group SEVENTEEN, alongside an accompanying Today at Apple Session.



The two new Remix Sessions, available as free downloads in the GarageBand app for iOS and iPadOS, include a range of loops, sounds, and instruments that allow users to put their own spin on the songs "Harleys in Hawaii" by Katy Perry and "Darl+ing" by SEVENTEEN using the Live Loops interface, Remix FX with filters and repeaters, and more.

In addition, Apple is today launching an accompanying Today at Apple session called "Music Skills: Remix Katy Perry" at Apple Stores worldwide, where Retail Creative Pros will teach customers how to remix "Harleys in Hawaii" using GarageBand. Customers can sign up to take part in a session on the Today at Apple website.