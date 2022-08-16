Twelve South Debuts Curve Flex Stand for MacBooks

Twelve South today announced the launch of the Curve Flex, a new stand that's designed for Apple's MacBooks. The Curve Flex can be used as a desktop wedge or it can be adjusted to meet your viewing needs, as it can be elevated from 2 to 22 inches.



Designed to be versatile, the Curve Flex can be collapsed down so it can be used at home or on the go, with Twelve South including a travel sleeve.



The Curve Flex comes in matte black or matte white, and is ideal for increasing the height of your laptop for video calls or to match the height of an external display. It also adjusts the angle of the keyboard up to 45 degrees.



The Curve Flex is priced at $80, and it can be purchased from the Twelve South website today.