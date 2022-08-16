Deals: Take $300 Off Apple's 2021 MacBook Pros With Multiple Best-Ever Prices

Amazon and B&H Photo are offering all-time low prices on Apple's 2021 MacBook Pro lineup today, with discounts available on both the 14-inch and 16-inch models.



14-inch MacBook Pro

Starting with the 14-inch MacBook Pro (10-Core M1 Pro/1TB), this model has dropped to $2,199.00, down from $2,499.00. This is a record low price on this version of the 14-inch MacBook Pro, and it's available in Silver and Space Gray on Amazon. B&H Photo is matching in Space Gray.

We haven't seen record low prices on the lower-end 512GB model of the 14-inch MacBook Pro in a few weeks, so as of now the only 14-inch model on sale remains the 1TB model.



16-inch MacBook Pro

For the 16-inch MacBook Pro, we're tracking an all-time low price on the 10-Core M1 Pro/512GB 16-inch MacBook Pro, priced at $2,199.00, down from $2,499.00. This one is available in both colors on Amazon, and B&H Photo is matching in both colors as well.

On the higher end, the 10-Core M1 Pro/1TB 16-inch MacBook Pro is on sale for $2,399.00, down from $2,699.00. At $300 off, this is another record low price on the 2021 MacBook Pro. B&H Photo is again matching in both colors.

