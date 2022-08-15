Samsung Launches $3,500 'Odyssey Ark' 55-Inch Curved Gaming Display

Samsung today announced the launch of the Odyssey Ark, which the company says is the world's first 55-inch 4K curved display with a 165Hz refresh rate for improved gaming performance. Samsung first previewed the monitor at CES, but it is now available to order.
Priced at $3,500, the Samsung Odyssey Ark features mini-LED technology with 1000R curvature and is rotatable, which Samsung says offers a "new level of immersion." A Cockpit Mode option allows users to rotate the Ark display to a vertical orientation for multitasking or new gaming experiences.
There is a 165Hz maximum refresh rate and a 1ms response time for gaming purposes, and a built-in processor upscales content to 4K resolution and "enhances every visual detail." It supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and there are features that include a Game Bar for display adjustments and a Gaming Hub for finding new content to play. A Multi View feature also allows up to four screens to be displayed at one time.
The display is matte to cut down on glare and reflection, and there are quad speakers (one in each corner) with Dolby Atmos support. The display's position can be adjusted with HAS, tilt, and pivot for a customized gaming setup, and the monitor can be wall mounted if desired with an included VESA mount.
Samsung's Odyssey Ark can be pre-ordered from the Samsung website starting today. Pre-order customers can receive up to $300 off of the $3,500 retail price, with the display set to launch in early September.
