Hyper Launches 245W GaN Charger and 245W USB-C Battery Pack

Hyper today announced the launch of two new high-powered accessories designed for Apple devices, including the HyperJuice 245W GaN Desktop Charger and the HyperJuice 245W USB-C Battery Pack. The accessories are available for purchase as of today following a successful Kickstarter campaign.



Hyper says that its HyperJuice 245W GaN Desktop Charger is the world's smallest 245W GaN charging option. It includes four 100W (max) USB-C power delivery ports for charging multiple devices at one time. Up to four 60W laptops can be charged at once, or two 100W laptops can be charged alongside accessories like the iPad Pro and iPhone.

The 245W of power is split between the four charging ports depending on what's plugged in, and for those who prefer to charge on the go, there's also a new HyperJuice 245W USB-C Battery Pack.



The HyperJuice 245W USB-C Battery Pack is airline safe, offering a 100Whr/27000mAh capacity and two 100W max USB-C ports and two 65W max USB-C ports for charging up to four devices at one time. There's a built-in OLED screen that provides details on remaining capacity and the charging power of each port, plus there's a 100W input for recharging the battery pack in approximately an hour.

Hyper's 245W GaN USB-C charger is available from the Hyper website for $200. The 245W USB-C Battery Pack is also available from the website for $250.