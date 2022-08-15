Hyper Launches 245W GaN Charger and 245W USB-C Battery Pack

Hyper today announced the launch of two new high-powered accessories designed for Apple devices, including the HyperJuice 245W GaN Desktop Charger and the HyperJuice 245W USB-C Battery Pack. The accessories are available for purchase as of today following a successful Kickstarter campaign.
Hyper says that its HyperJuice 245W GaN Desktop Charger is the world's smallest 245W GaN charging option. It includes four 100W (max) USB-C power delivery ports for charging multiple devices at one time. Up to four 60W laptops can be charged at once, or two 100W laptops can be charged alongside accessories like the iPad Pro and iPhone.
The 245W of power is split between the four charging ports depending on what's plugged in, and for those who prefer to charge on the go, there's also a new HyperJuice 245W USB-C Battery Pack.
The HyperJuice 245W USB-C Battery Pack is airline safe, offering a 100Whr/27000mAh capacity and two 100W max USB-C ports and two 65W max USB-C ports for charging up to four devices at one time. There's a built-in OLED screen that provides details on remaining capacity and the charging power of each port, plus there's a 100W input for recharging the battery pack in approximately an hour.
There's just about a month to go until Apple holds its annual September event focusing on new iPhone and Apple Watch models. We thought we'd take a quick look at everything that's rumored for Apple's September event to give MacRumors readers a rundown on what to expect when the first fall event rolls around.
iPhone 14
The iPhone 14 can probably be described more as an "iPhone 13S" because...
Samsung this week launched its fourth-generation foldable devices, the $1,000 Galaxy Z Flip and the $1,800 Galaxy Z Fold. Though there's no sign of a comparable Apple foldable device on the horizon, rumors suggest prototypes are in the works, so we thought we'd take a look at Samsung's newest smartphones to see what Apple needs to measure up to when a foldable iPhone does come out.
It wouldn't be the month before an iPhone launch without a few back-and-forth rumors, with the latest debate concerning iPhone 14 Pro storage.
iPhone 14 Pro render by Ian Zelbo While research firm TrendForce forecasted that iPhone 14 Pro models could start with an increased 256GB of storage, Haitong International analyst Jeff Pu today forecasted that the upcoming Pro models will continue to...
The launch of the new iPhone 14 is just a few weeks away, meaning millions of iPhone customers will soon upgrade their existing iPhone or perhaps get an iPhone for the first time. Exclusive MacRumors iPhone 14 Pro renders by graphic designer Ian Zelbo Whether upgrading from an older model or this is your first iPhone, we've rounded up a few tips to help you prepare for the next flagship...
Apple plans to increase the prices of iPhone 14 Pro models compared to iPhone 13 Pro models, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
Kuo did not reveal exact pricing for the iPhone 14 Pro models. However, in a tweet today, he estimated that the average selling price of the iPhone 14 lineup as a whole will increase by about 15% compared to the iPhone 13 lineup.
In the United States, the iPhone...
This week brought some shocking news for iOS 16 beta testers, with Apple bringing back the iPhone battery percentage to the status bar after a number of years.
Other news and rumors this week included word that Apple has started recording portions of its media event planned for next month to introduce the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8, claims about iPhone 14 Pro pricing and Apple's...