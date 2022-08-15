Apple's Slowest iPhone Charger No Longer Available in Some Countries

Apple's slowest iPhone charger with an outdated 5W USB port is no longer available to purchase in some countries around the world.



As noted by Japanese blog Mac Otakara, the 5W charger is currently sold out on Apple's online store in Japan. With a quick spot check, we found the charger is also sold out or completely removed on Apple's online store in Australia, New Zealand, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, China, and several other countries.

Apple continues to sell the 5W charger for $19 in the United States, as well as in Canada, the UK, Ireland, Singapore, and some other countries.

Apple included a compact 5W charger with the iPhone 3G through iPhone 11, although the charger received a few minor revisions over the years, in part due to two voluntary safety recalls issued by Apple in select countries. Unlike Apple's newer USB-C chargers, the 5W charger is equipped with a USB-A port and is not capable of fast charging.

iPhone 11 Pro models came with a faster 18W USB-C charger in the box, and Apple stopped including a charger at all with the iPhone 12 and newer.