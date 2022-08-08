Netflix Games Engaging Less Than 1 Percent of Subscribers

by

Netflix's mobile gaming platform has been engaging less than 1 percent of Netflix subscribers since its launch last November, according to new data from app analytics company Apptopia (via CNBC.).

netflix games launch
Included with every Netflix subscription, Netflix Games allows users to play a handful of games on their mobile devices. Games are released as individual apps on the iOS App Store, while the full catalog of games, currently numbering 24 titles, is maintained in the Netflix app.

Similar to the way Apple Arcade operates, there are no ads, additional fees or in-app purchases included in the games, with the idea being that customers remain engaged with the streaming service while they are waiting for new installments of TV shows and series hosted by the platform.

For example, Netflix has tied in several of the available games to popular shows, such as "Stranger Things: 1984," "Stranger Things 3: The Game," and an upcoming chess game based on The Queen's Gambit. Netflix hasn't said how much it's investing in games, but the company acquired Finnish developer Next Games for around $72 million, and Netflix says the catalog will grow to 50 games by the end of the year.

Despite Netflix's investment, however, the latest engagement figures are unlikely to be warmly received by Netflix, as less than 1% of Netflix's 221 million subscribers play the games according to Apptopia. In total, the games have reportedly been downloaded 23.3 million times and average 1.7 million daily users, which is far short of leading mobile games.

Last year, Netflix's COO Greg Peters said the company was "many months and really, frankly, years" into learning how games can keep customers on the service. "We're going to be experimental and try a bunch of things, but I would say the eyes that we have on the long-term prize really center more around our ability to create properties that are connected to the universes, the characters, the stories that we're building."

Intensifying competition for user attention in recent months has likely since increased the importance of games to Netflix's overall strategy. According to data shared by the company's Q2 2022 earnings call, despite revenue increasing 9 percent year on year, Netflix lost 1.3 million subscribers in the United States and Canada over the quarter.

Netflix has also been raising its prices, which has resulted in some customers turning away from the service. In January, the company increased the prices for all of its plans. The basic standard definition plan went from $8.99 to $9.99, the Standard HD plan went from $13.99 to $15.49, and the 4K plan went from $17.99 to $19.99.

Netflix blames its subscriber loss on connected TV adoption, account sharing, and competition, and to continue to improve revenue growth, the company says that it is focusing on evolving monetization. A lower-priced ad-supported tier is in the works and is set to launch in early 2023, and the lower-cost plan could draw in some of the subscribers that have abandoned Netflix because of the rising costs.

Tag: Netflix

Top Rated Comments

DJ Rob Avatar
DJ Rob
27 minutes ago at 03:49 am
More of what people don't want- to justify continuously increasing prices...
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iDarth_Betar Avatar
iDarth_Betar
19 minutes ago at 03:57 am
I haven’t used Netflix in a couple years. It was declining back then. I can only imagine how it is since companies like Disney, Paramount, Sony, etc… have been pulling all their content for their own sub services.

I can’t see how their gaming services could offer any incentive to stay.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dannys1 Avatar
dannys1
34 minutes ago at 03:41 am
I didn't even know they had games...so that's a good start.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Maximara Avatar
Maximara
14 minutes ago at 04:02 am

I haven’t used Netflix in a couple years. It was declining back then. I can only imagine how it is since companies like Disney, Paramount, Sony, etc… have been pulling all their content for their own sub services.

I can’t see how their gaming services could offer any incentive to stay.
Especially as Netflix is kind of a late comer to the gaming service party. The console/PC market has been doing that for years. The arcade version still have the issue of internet lag and being expensive if you want it faster than crippled jackrabbit in many areas.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
scott Lashville Avatar
scott Lashville
6 minutes ago at 04:10 am
Netflix games are for kids, right?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
siri_3005 Avatar
siri_3005
5 minutes ago at 04:11 am
The only reason I even knew about Netflix Games was due to the fact they bought the rights to Asphalt Xtreme and removed some of the vehicles that were in the original game along with the music.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

