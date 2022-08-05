Deals: Apple's 256GB Wi-Fi iPad Hits New All-Time Low Price of $399 ($80 Off)

Amazon has knocked the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad down to $399.00 today, from an original price of $479.00. This is a new all-time low price on the tablet, and it beats the previous record low by about $30.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Only silver is available at this price, and as of writing there is a slight shipping delay of five days. You can still lock in the sale right now ahead of the delivery estimate, which is around August 8-10 for most United States residents.

You can also get the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad for $299.00 right now on Amazon, down from $329.00, which is another all-time low price. For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro.