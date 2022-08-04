Deals: Get the 41mm Cellular Apple Watch Series 7 for All-Time Low Price of $359 ($140 Off)

Amazon today has the 41mm Cellular Apple Watch Series 7 for $359.00, down from $499.00. This sale is only available for the Blue Aluminum Case with Abyss Blue Sport Band option, although the Green Aluminum model is just $20 higher.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

At $140 off, this is the best price we've ever tracked on this version of the Apple Watch Series 7 and it's now the cheapest entry point for a cellular model. You can also still save 20 percent on Beats Studio Buds or Beats Fit Pro when purchased simultaneously with an Apple Watch on Amazon.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.