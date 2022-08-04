Apple TV+ Expands 'Friday Night Baseball' to Four New Countries

by

Apple today announced that its weekly MLB doubleheader "Friday Night Baseball" is now available to users in Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Germany, and Italy. The games remain free to watch on Apple TV+ without a subscription for a limited time.

Apple TV plus MLB Friday Night Baseball hero big
Apple also released the September schedule for "Friday Night Baseball" games. Assigned broadcasters for each game will be announced on a weekly basis.

Friday, September 2
Miami Marlins at Atlanta Braves
7 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Phillies at San Francisco Giants
10 p.m. ET

Friday, September 9
Cleveland Guardians at Minnesota Twins
8 p.m. ET

Atlanta Braves at Seattle Mariners
9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, September 16
Baltimore Orioles at Toronto Blue Jays
7 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants
10 p.m. ET

Friday, September 23
Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees
7 p.m. ET

St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers
10 p.m. ET

The weekly doubleheaders, and additional content like live pregame and postgame shows, can be watched in the Apple TV app across the iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD boxes, select Xbox and PlayStation consoles, select smart TVs from brands like Samsung and LG, on the web at tv.apple.com, and on select other platforms.

"Friday Night Baseball" debuted on Apple TV+ in April and will continue through the 2022 regular season, which ends October 5. The games can also be watched in the United States, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, and the United Kingdom.

MacBird
Who knew that Germany and Italy were so interested in Baseball.
Germans and Italians might not know this, either. :)
iDento
Give them FIFA stuff. That's what they want.
AndreaCicca
Who knew that Germany and Italy were so interested in Baseball.
We are not interested (from Italy). I would prefer to have the Sport section in the TV app with the integration of Dazn and Sky/Now.
Moonjumper
I wonder why Apple doesn't buy the formula 1 rights, sport is getting bigger and bigger.
It is a mess of different deals of varying types for each country. F1 can only put their own streaming system out in certain countries because of existing deals.
Attilio_
Who knew that Germany and Italy were so interested in Baseball.
Yeah, as you can imagine we're not at all (I'm italian). I'd say that less than 5% of the entire European population is interested in Baseball... But as long as it's included for free in the Apple TV+ subscription it's ok to have it there.
If Apple thinks that the Europeans are going to sub to Apple TV+ for baseball they're completely wrong :)
In Europe there is just one sport: Football (soccer).
If they want to do well here they need a partner with FIFA and UEFA for at least the European Cups: "Champions League", "Europe League"...
Yes, they've just announced a 10 years collaboration with MLS, but i'm not sure if that is enough to convince the Europeans... ?
Snapperjw
Who knew that Germany and Italy were so interested in Baseball.
