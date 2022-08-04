Apple Now Selling Mophie's Powerstation Pro, 120W GaN Charger and More

Apple today updated its online store to offer several new Mophie products, including the Powerstation Pro, GaN 120W Charger, and multiple car chargers.
Priced at $150, the Mophie Powerstation Pro offers 20,000mAh for charging iPhones, iPads, and other Apple devices. It offers up to 45W, so it is able to charge a MacBook Air, plus it can fast charge the iPhone and the iPad.
There are dual USB-C PD ports for charging two devices at one time, and Mophie says that it offers 72 hours of additional battery life on an iPhone and eight hours for a MacBook.
Available for $100, the Mophie Speedport 120W GaN Wall Charger includes three USB-C PD ports and one USB-A port for charging up to four Apple devices at one time. It provides a total of 120W, which can be split across the devices being charged.
A single device using the first USB-C port can access up to 100W, while two USB-C ports can provide charging power starting at 99W. It is made using Galium Nitride (GaN) technology to keep the size compact, and it comes with a 2m USB-C to USB-C cable.
Apple is also offering several different Mophie Car Chargers, all of which plug into the 12V auxiliary power outlet in a vehicle.
Originally announced at CES back in January, the U.S. version of Anker's highly anticipated 736 USB charger is now available through Amazon for $75.99 in black/silver.
Using Anker's GaN II technology, the 100-watt 736 charger is 34% smaller than Apple's 96-watt charger, yet offers the flexibility of three USB ports to charge multiple devices when needed.
The 736 includes two USB-C ports...
Mophie today announced the release of two new ultra-compact USB-C chargers designed for iPhones, iPads, and Macs, with 30W and 67W options available. Mophie's 67W charger (front) vs. Apple's 67W charger (back) Designed with GaN (gallium nitride) material, the chargers are smaller, lighter, and more power efficient than traditional silicon-based chargers, including Apple's own 30W and 67W...
Apple is indeed testing iPhones that are equipped with USB-C ports instead of Lightning ports, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Apple does not plan to make the switch from Lightning to USB-C until 2023 at the earliest, with this year's iPhones continuing to offer a Lightning port.
We first heard about a potential swap to USB-C from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who earlier this week said...
While the iPhone still uses the Lightning connector for now, Apple has been transitioning many of its devices to USB-C in recent years.
Apple now offers USB-C ports on every Mac that it currently sells, ranging from the MacBook Air to the Mac Pro. Other devices with a USB-C port include the 2018 and newer iPad Pro, 2020 and newer iPad Air, sixth-generation iPad mini, Studio Display, and Pro...
Apple's transition from its proprietary Lightning connector to USB-C appears set to continue with the iPhone 15 and the next entry-level iPad model.
In early May, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said his latest supply chain survey indicated that at least one new iPhone 15 model will feature a USB-C port in the second half of 2023. Shortly after Kuo shared this information, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman ...
ChargerLAB today shared alleged images of Apple's unreleased 35W power adapter with dual USB-C ports, providing a first look at the accessory's potential design.
The images suggest that the charger will have a compact design with side-by-side USB-C ports, foldable prongs, and circular indents that would provide extra grip for removing the charger from a power outlet. 35W would be suitable...
After showing off the world's first iPhone with a fully functional USB-C port last year, engineering student Ken Pillonel has now created custom AirPods with a USB-C charging case instead of Apple's proprietary Lightning connector.
Pillonel told The Verge that he managed to design a custom flexible PCB that allowed him to fit the necessary USB-C charging hardware inside the AirPods case, and ...
Apple may be planning to introduce a two-port 35W USB-C charger in the near future, based on a leaked support document that was found by 9to5Mac. The support document was apparently only on Apple's site for a brief time, but there was a clear mention of the unreleased charger. Apple's current 30W power adapter As there is no dual USB-C port power adapter available right now, it may be...
The standard iPhone 14 models will still have better performance than the iPhone 13, despite containing the same A15 Bionic chip, according to leaker "ShrimpApplePro."
In March, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that only the iPhone 14 Pro models will feature the A16 chip, with the standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max models to be equipped with the A15 chip like the iPhone 13. In an April...
As expected, Apple today updated its vintage products list with eight more MacBook, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and iMac models released in 2015 and 2016.
Notably, the first MacBook Pro models with the Touch Bar are now classified as vintage. Apple introduced the Touch Bar in October 2016 as part of a complete redesign of the MacBook Pro. Apple has since removed the Touch Bar from higher-end...
Intel is planning to install its next-generation Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) technology in devices by 2024, ETNews reports.
Wi-Fi 7 is the successor to Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax), bringing two times faster data processing speeds of 5.8 Gbps and more stable 6 GHz bandwidth stability, as well as support for up to 36 Gbps when working with data. Intel plans to expand its Wi-Fi 7 development efforts ahead of...
Apple's online store is currently down in some countries, including the United States, Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, and more. The downtime is not worldwide, with the store still operational in some other countries.
"We're making updates to the Apple Store," the store page says, as usual when there is downtime. Apple advises customers to "check back...
Apple Watch Edition models are beginning to sell out just weeks before the Apple Watch Series 8 lineup is expected to be announced.
Several of the high-end Apple Watch Series 7 models with titanium casings are listed as "currently unavailable" on Apple's online store in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and select other countries. In the United States, availability of 41mm...
Apple has expanded a previously U.S. exclusive Apple TV gift card offer to more countries worldwide, offering customers a gift card alongside the purchase of an Apple TV 4K or Apple TV HD.
The original offer was launched for U.S. customers last month, giving buyers a $50 gift card with the purchase of an Apple TV.
Following the Apple Store going down in several countries, Apple has...
Amazon has the 41mm GPS Apple Watch Series 7 down to $279.99, from an original price of $399.00. The only color available at this price is the Green Aluminum Case with Clover Sport Band.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
At $119 off, today's sale on Amazon is a ...
Top Rated Comments
And the Anker one has more ports.
Some batteries are run at a higher voltage though, so you have to check with what the battery's design voltage is. For instance, the Magsafe battery from Apple ran at double the voltage so it had half the amp-hourage of its competitors but people didn't get that the voltage it's run at is double (though in fairness it was a bit small compared to competitors too, but it's a pretty slim battery with up to 15 watts of Magsafe charging capability when plugged in, no one has that in that compact a package).
This one is likely quoting its 3.7 volt nominal average. So it's 3.7 * 20 Ah = 74 watt-hour energy.
Amp-hour is kind of stupid as a system. Watt-hour is better, though joule is the "real" SI unit that should've been used originally.
I'm loyal to the Anker brand.