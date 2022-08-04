Apple Now Selling Mophie's Powerstation Pro, 120W GaN Charger and More

Apple today updated its online store to offer several new Mophie products, including the Powerstation Pro, GaN 120W Charger, and multiple car chargers.



Priced at $150, the Mophie Powerstation Pro offers 20,000mAh for charging iPhones, iPads, and other Apple devices. It offers up to 45W, so it is able to charge a MacBook Air, plus it can fast charge the iPhone and the iPad.



There are dual USB-C PD ports for charging two devices at one time, and Mophie says that it offers 72 hours of additional battery life on an ‌iPhone‌ and eight hours for a MacBook.

Available for $100, the Mophie Speedport 120W GaN Wall Charger includes three USB-C PD ports and one USB-A port for charging up to four Apple devices at one time. It provides a total of 120W, which can be split across the devices being charged.

A single device using the first USB-C port can access up to 100W, while two USB-C ports can provide charging power starting at 99W. It is made using Galium Nitride (GaN) technology to keep the size compact, and it comes with a 2m USB-C to USB-C cable.

Apple is also offering several different Mophie Car Chargers, all of which plug into the 12V auxiliary power outlet in a vehicle.

Mophie USB-C 20W Car Charger ($25) - Offers a single USB-C port that can charge an ‌iPhone‌ or ‌iPad‌.

Mophie Dual (USB-C/USB-A) 32W PD Car Charger ($30) - Offers a USB-C port and a USB-A port. The USB-C port delivers up to 20W and the USB-A port provides up to 12W when both ports are used.

Mophie Dual USB-C 40W PD Car Charger ($35) - Includes two USB-C ports with a shared output of up to 40W.

All of the new Mophie products can be purchased as of today, with most delivering by next week. Many Apple retail stores are also now offering these Mophie accessories.