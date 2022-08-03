Microsoft Teams App Gains Native Apple Silicon Support
Microsoft today announced the debut of a native Microsoft Teams app that's been optimized for Apple silicon Macs, with the app coming after several months of development.
Microsoft Teams is a business communication platform that's similar to Slack, offering text-based chat, video conferencing, file storage, app integration, and more. The native version of the app will bring a "significant boost in performance" for a more efficient use of device resources and an optimized Teams experience during calls and meetings.
At Microsoft, we are committed to delivering great product experiences that help our customers work easier and faster on their favorite devices. We heard from our customers who use Mac with Apple silicon that they want Teams to be optimized for their devices. We are rolling out a production grade universal binary version of Teams, which means it will run natively on the entire Mac lineup, including those with Apple silicon.
Microsoft says that all Mac users will be automatically upgraded with the most recent update to Teams, and the generally available version of the native Teams app on Apple silicon Macs will be rolled out to customers in increments over the coming months.
Related Stories
Microsoft has been testing a pre-release Apple silicon version of OneDrive since last year, and now the native version of the app is available for all OneDrive users.
"We're excited to announce that OneDrive sync for macOS will now run natively on Apple silicon. This means that OneDrive will take full advantage of the performance improvements of Apple silicon," Microsoft said in an...
A version of Discord with native support for Apple silicon Macs is now rolling out to users, almost a year and a half after the first Macs with Apple silicon chips were shipped to customers.
Until now, Discord users have had to rely on Rosetta 2 technology to use Discord on Apple's latest Macs. While usable, Discord on Rosetta 2, which translates apps made for Intel-based Macs to run on...
Dropbox has finally begun testing a native version of its Mac app with Apple silicon support, following widespread criticism from customers and users who initially thought it had no plans to take advantage of the latest Macs powered by Apple's custom processors.
In October, official responses to comments on the Dropbox forums suggested Dropbox had no plans to add support for Apple silicon...
Microsoft today offered OneDrive users a pre-release version of its OneDrive syncing client for macOS that is optimized to run natively on Apple silicon.
The official support for M1 Macs should make the OneDrive Arm preview run faster on Apple's latest machines, since the client will no longer need to go through Apple's Rosetta 2 translation layer. OneDrive users need to be in the Office ...
WhatsApp is developing an updated Mac app that features native Apple silicon support, with the company today providing a TestFlight beta to allow some Mac users to try out the new version of the app.
Apple silicon Macs have been able to use the Electron-based Intel version of WhatsApp for Mac since 2020 thanks to Rosetta 2, but there has been no native version available. An Apple silicon...
Update 9:45 a.m.: In a reply on Twitter, Dropbox founder and CEO Drew Houston apologized for the confusion sparked by the "not ideal" support responses and said that Dropbox is "certainly supporting Apple silicon" with a native Apple silicon build planned for release in the first half of next year. Original article below. We're certainly supporting Apple Silicon, sorry for the confusion. We've ...
Thursday January 13, 2022 1:01 am PST by Sami Fathi
Following limited testing of native support, Dropbox's Mac app built for Apple silicon is now available to all beta testers.
Earlier this month, Dropbox began testing native Apple silicon support with a handful of beta testers, promising to expand testing to all beta users before the end of the month. Now, all Dropbox users who have enabled "Early releases" in their account preferences will...
Nvidia today announced that its cloud gaming service GeForce NOW is gaining native support for Macs with Apple silicon chips.
The updated GeForce NOW app for macOS will feature improved performance and lower power consumption on Macs powered by the M1 family of chips, including the latest MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, 24-inch iMac, Mac Studio, and Mac mini models.
Native support for Apple...
Popular Stories
We're probably about six weeks away from the unveiling of the iPhone 14 lineup and Apple is continuing to polish the iOS 16 update that will be released alongside the new hardware, so we're seeing a number of tweaks as it moves through the beta testing period.
This week also saw some rumors about the rugged "Apple Watch Pro" planned for launch later this year, as well as some of the...
The standard iPhone 14 models will still have better performance than the iPhone 13, despite containing the same A15 Bionic chip, according to leaker "ShrimpApplePro."
In March, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that only the iPhone 14 Pro models will feature the A16 chip, with the standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max models to be equipped with the A15 chip like the iPhone 13. In an April...
Intel is planning to install its next-generation Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) technology in devices by 2024, ETNews reports.
Wi-Fi 7 is the successor to Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax), bringing two times faster data processing speeds of 5.8 Gbps and more stable 6 GHz bandwidth stability, as well as support for up to 36 Gbps when working with data. Intel plans to expand its Wi-Fi 7 development efforts ahead of...
Apple's online store is currently down in some countries, including the United States, Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, and more. The downtime is not worldwide, with the store still operational in some other countries.
"We're making updates to the Apple Store," the store page says, as usual when there is downtime. Apple advises customers to "check back...
As expected, Apple today updated its vintage products list with eight more MacBook, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and iMac models released in 2015 and 2016.
Notably, the first MacBook Pro models with the Touch Bar are now classified as vintage. Apple introduced the Touch Bar in October 2016 as part of a complete redesign of the MacBook Pro. Apple has since removed the Touch Bar from higher-end...
VMware this week announced that its latest VMware Fusion update brings Windows 11 support to both Intel and Apple silicon Macs. Available as a free tech preview, the 2H22 version of Fusion will finally allow Apple silicon Mac users to download and use Windows on their machines through virtualization.
Features include Windows 11 support with 2D GFX and networking, VMtools installation for...
Apple has expanded a previously U.S. exclusive Apple TV gift card offer to more countries worldwide, offering customers a gift card alongside the purchase of an Apple TV 4K or Apple TV HD.
The original offer was launched for U.S. customers last month, giving buyers a $50 gift card with the purchase of an Apple TV.
Following the Apple Store going down in several countries, Apple has...
Top Rated Comments
MS teams for windows still looks like a ****** electron app using a gig of memory.
(for some stupid reason, the one @ microsoft.com is still Intel).
https://raw.githubusercontent.com/ItzLevvie/MicrosoftTeams-msinternal/master/defconfig
"All Mac users will be automatically upgraded with their most recent update to Teams. The generally available (GA) version of the native Teams app on Mac with Apple silicon is being rolled out to customers in increments over the coming months."