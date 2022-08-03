Microsoft Teams App Gains Native Apple Silicon Support

Microsoft today announced the debut of a native Microsoft Teams app that's been optimized for Apple silicon Macs, with the app coming after several months of development.



Microsoft Teams is a business communication platform that's similar to Slack, offering text-based chat, video conferencing, file storage, app integration, and more. The native version of the app will bring a "significant boost in performance" for a more efficient use of device resources and an optimized Teams experience during calls and meetings.

At Microsoft, we are committed to delivering great product experiences that help our customers work easier and faster on their favorite devices. We heard from our customers who use Mac with Apple silicon that they want Teams to be optimized for their devices. We are rolling out a production grade universal binary version of Teams, which means it will run natively on the entire Mac lineup, including those with Apple silicon.

Microsoft says that all Mac users will be automatically upgraded with the most recent update to Teams, and the generally available version of the native Teams app on Apple silicon Macs will be rolled out to customers in increments over the coming months.