Apple Stores Get New Diagnostic Tool for iPhones With Unexpected Restart Issues

Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers have a new tool in their arsenal to determine if a customer's iPhone is unexpectedly restarting.



When a customer with an iPhone 11 or newer indicates their device is unexpectedly restarting, Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers can run a new "System Stability" diagnostic tool, which will evaluate the device's analytics logs to determine if multiple unexpected restarts have taken place over the previous 14 days.

If the diagnostic determines unexpected restarts have taken place, Apple advises technicians to proceed with a hardware repair, according to an internal memo obtained by MacRumors. If the diagnostic passes, Apple advises technicians to direct the customer to a new support document with hardware and software troubleshooting tips.

The new diagnostic tool provides Apple technicians with a faster way to determine if a customer's iPhone is unexpectedly restarting compared to existing methods, such as restoring the device or manually reviewing analytics logs for kernel panics.

The new "System Stability" diagnostic suite is part of Apple Service Toolkit 2.