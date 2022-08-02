HomeKit-Enabled Eve Aqua Gains Thread Support

Eve Systems today announced the launch of a redesigned version of the Eve Aqua, a HomeKit-enabled smart home device designed to automate irrigation systems and convert standard outdoor faucets into smart water outlets.



The Eve Aqua water controller is able to automatically activate an irrigation system using the Home app on the iPhone, the Eve app, Siri voice commands, or a physical button on the device itself.

The third-generation Eve Aqua includes Thread support for improved reliability and reach when used with other Thread-compatible devices. It activates and shuts off automatically, with no internet connection, bridge, or gateway required for functionality, and it runs off of 2 AA batteries.

Eve Systems says that the new Eve Aqua has been redesigned with a sleeker look that features a space gray body and matte black front, along with a brass faucet connector and magnetic valve for improved durability, leak protection, and quieter operation.

The new Eve Aqua is available today for $149.95 from the Eve website.