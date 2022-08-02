Deals: Apple Watch Series 7 Returns to All-Time Low Price of $279.99 ($119 Off)

Amazon has the 41mm GPS Apple Watch Series 7 down to $279.99, from an original price of $399.00. The only color available at this price is the Green Aluminum Case with Clover Sport Band.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

At $119 off, today's sale on Amazon is a match of the previous all-time low discount that we tracked on this model during Prime Day. Additionally, Amazon has a bonus promotion where you can save 20 percent on Beats Studio Buds or Beats Fit Pro when purchased simultaneously with an Apple Watch.

You can find the Beats promotion next to the "Extra Savings" banner under the price on the Apple Watch Series 7 page, and add both items to your cart to see the sale. Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.