VMware Fusion Tech Preview Brings Windows 11 to Apple Silicon Macs

by

VMware this week announced that its latest VMware Fusion update brings Windows 11 support to both Intel and Apple silicon Macs. Available as a free tech preview, the 2H22 version of Fusion will finally allow Apple silicon Mac users to download and use Windows on their machines through virtualization.

vmware fusion windows
Features include Windows 11 support with 2D GFX and networking, VMtools installation for Windows on Apple silicon machines, improved Linux support on Apple silicon machines, and more.

  • Windows 11 on Intel and Apple Silicon with 2D GFX and Networking
  • VMtools installation for Windows 11 GOS on M1
  • Improved Linux support on ‌M1‌
  • 3D Graphics HW Acceleration and OpenGL 4.3 in Linux VMs* (Requires Linux 5.19+ & Mesa 22.1.3+)
  • Virtual TPM Device
  • Fast Encryption
  • Universal Binary

While the new functionality was designed with Windows 11 in mind, VMware says the tools can be used with other VMs too. At the current time, Fusion on Apple silicon devices is "still a work in progress" and there are some limitations to be aware of.

  • Fusion will not support running VMs across different architectures. (I.e. no x86_64 VMs on ‌M1‌ Macs).
  • macOS virtual machines are out of scope for this release, but it's something we're looking into.
  • Ubuntu 20.04.4 and 22.04 for arm64 are not currently booting (Ubuntu 20.04.4 builds from July 5 and onward) We are working to resolve this.

VMware says that it is looking for feedback from users in order to iron out kinks and add new capabilities in preparation for more formal support later this year. While in the testing period, VMware Fusion will be free to use. The VMware Fusion Tech Preview can be downloaded from the VMware website.

Top Rated Comments

Yebubbleman Avatar
Yebubbleman
3 hours ago at 01:29 pm

So no x64 Windows on M1 still.
Bro, that was never in the cards. That requires an emulator. VMware Fusion and Parallels Desktop are not emulator products the way Connectix/Microsoft Virtual PC was for PowerPC; they're Hypervisors.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dysamoria Avatar
dysamoria
2 hours ago at 02:09 pm

Windows 11 has an x64 emulator out of the box.

https://blogs.windows.com/windows-insider/2020/12/10/introducing-x64-emulation-in-preview-for-windows-10-on-arm-pcs-to-the-windows-insider-program/
Oh boy, alpha software on a beta OS.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jonnysods Avatar
jonnysods
3 hours ago at 01:31 pm
It's kind of dead out of the gate without the x86 W11 capability. I know that the limitations and difficulties aren't VMware's fault - its a huge downside for me of the AS platform as Windows VMs were so handy for my line of work. I moved ahead anyway as I couldn't stand the noise of those i9s any longer.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
randomthoughts Avatar
randomthoughts
2 hours ago at 01:50 pm

Likely not going to happen. As long as there is Windows on Arm this will be the focus.
Windows 11 has an x64 emulator out of the box.

https://blogs.windows.com/windows-insider/2020/12/10/introducing-x64-emulation-in-preview-for-windows-10-on-arm-pcs-to-the-windows-insider-program/
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
randomthoughts Avatar
randomthoughts
2 hours ago at 02:00 pm

So what’s the point of running Windows 11 if you can’t run x86 apps?
You can. Just like Rosetta 2, Windows 11 has an out of the box emulator to launch and run the apps transparently.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Yebubbleman Avatar
Yebubbleman
3 hours ago at 01:27 pm
No macOS virtual machines makes me sad. This was a big reason why I still have Intel Macs in my arsenal. (Otherwise, I can virtualize all other x86-64 platforms on an x86-64 Windows 10/11 PC). Eventually, I won't need to care about OSes older than Monterey and virtualizing them on Apple Silicon will be automatically more compelling. But, for now, this is an annoying limitation.

Here's hoping that VMware allows for more control in making a Windows 11 for ARM64 VM in Fusion than Parallels does with its product. The fact that Parallels only allows manual control over VM creation and customization for Linux OSes is maddening.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

