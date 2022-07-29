Deals: Rare Sale Arrives for HomePod Mini, Get the Blue Model for $89.95

B&H Photo is discounting Apple's blue HomePod mini to $89.95 this week, down from $99.00. Only the blue color option is on sale at this price, and it's in stock with free expedited shipping and delivery estimates beginning around August 3 for most locations in the United States.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This isn't quite an all-time low price on the HomePod mini, but it is among the only deals we tracked on the speaker throughout all of 2022. The last major discount was during the 2021 holiday season, and since then deals have been nearly nonexistent. If you're interested in the blue version of the HomePod mini, be sure to visit B&H Photo before the sale ends.

